Photos: Babes With Blades' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s (BWBTC) 2024 season concludes with William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, now playing through November 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, directed by Lauren Katz with fight direction by Ensemble Member Jillian Leff. Check out production photos below!

The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with select performances will be available for streaming. Tickets are $28 - $35 and are now available at BabesWithBlades.org.

As one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is brought to life with the unique perspectives that only Babes With Blades Theatre Company can provide. This imaginative and insightful production honors the staples that Shakespearean devotees cherish and takes prideful risks that Chicago storefront theater productions dare to embrace.

The ensemble cast of 13 artists includes, in alphabetical order: Christine Chang (they/she; U/S Lysander/Flute); Cat Evans (they/she/he; Hermia); Suzanne Glover (they/them; Helena/Snout/U/S); Jessica Goforth (she/her; Starveling/U/S Demetrius); Jalyn Green (they/she; Theseus/Titania); Cee Scallen (they/them; Flute); Sarah Scanlon (she/her; Bottom); Logan UhiwaiO'Alohamailani Rasmussen (she/her; Snug/U/S Bottom); Patty Roache (they/them; Helena) joined by BWBTC ensemble members Kim Fukawa (she/her; Demetrius); Jennifer Mohr (she/her; U/S Hermia / Quince); Izis Mollinedo (they/she; Lysander); Morgan Manasa (she/her; Quince); Hazel Monson (she/her; Egeus/Puck); Lauren Paige (she/her; Snout /U/S Oberon) and Hayley Rice (she/her; Oberon).

The production team includes, in alphabetical order: Esau Andaleon (he/him; stage manager); Sydney René Cox (she/her; intimacy choreographer); Mikayla De Guzman (she/her; asst. stage manager); Hannah Foerschler (she/her; sound design); Rose Hamill (she/her; production manager); Vicki Jablonski (she/her; costume design); Lauren Katz (she/her; director); Marcus Klein (he/him; scenic designer); Persephone Lawrence (she/they; props design); Jen Pan (she/they; fight week educator); Payton Shearn (she/they; production asst.); Laura J. Wiley (she/her; lighting design) along with BWBTC ensemble members Line Bower (they/them; technical director); Carrie Hardin (she/her; text coach); Madison Hill (they/them; asst. fight choreographer); Kelsey Kovacevich (she/her; asst. director) and Jillian Leff (she/her; fight choreographer).

