Photos: Alley Theatre Presents DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

See photos of Alley Theatre's production of Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffery Hatcher, from the original by Fredrick Knott, and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production runs until June 30, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Greed, fear, jealousy… protecting someone you love. All motives for murder, all here in this sharp new adaptation of a classic thriller. This version weaves a whole new tangled web when Tony plots to have his wife Margot killed after he discovers her affair.

For tickets: www.alleytheatre.org or 713-220-5700

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

