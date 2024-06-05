Photos: Alley Theatre Presents DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

The production runs until June 30, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.
See photos of Alley Theatre's production of Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffery Hatcher, from the original by Fredrick Knott, and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production runs until June 30, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.
Greed, fear, jealousy… protecting someone you love. All motives for murder, all here in this sharp new adaptation of a classic thriller. This version weaves a whole new tangled web when Tony plots to have his wife Margot killed after he discovers her affair.
For tickets: www.alleytheatre.org or 713-220-5700
Photo Credit: Lynn Lane
Geena Quintos and Teresa Zimmermann
Teresa Zimmermann and Brandon Hearnsberger
Teresa Zimmermann and Dylan Godwin
