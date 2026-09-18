Photos: A WRINKLE IN TIME to Open Lifeline Theatre's 2026–27 Season
The stage adaptation follows Meg Murray and her companions as they journey across dimensions to battle cosmic evil.
Lifeline Theatre's 2026-27 season is officially underway with the opening of A Wrinkle in Time, bringing Madeleine L'Engle's beloved sci-fi adventure to the stage through October 18. Check out photos below!
Ever since her father vanished under mysterious circumstances, Meg Murray's life has been spiraling out of control. But one dark and stormy night, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which appear with a promise to help rescue him from the monstrous darkness that threatens the universe. Join Meg, her brother Charles Wallace, their pal Calvin, and a host of extraterrestrial friends and foes as they journey into the heart of a terrible evil in the hope of reuniting a fragmented family.
A Wrinkle in Time runs now through October 18 at Lifeline Theatre, with performances Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.
Photo Credit: Josh Bernaski
Rohan Link-Francisco, Manali Sunkara, and Sam Hook
Sam Hook, Rohan Link-Francisco, Manali Sunkara, Victoria Cruz, Amanda Link, Jordan Gleaves, Cami Stuckert
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