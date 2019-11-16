Photo Flash: WHY TORTURE IS WRONG, AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM Is Now Open

The 2019 Christopher Durang Season conclude with the political comedy, Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them. Durang turns political humor upside down with this raucous and provocative satire about America's growing homeland "insecurity." WHY TORTURE IS WRONG, AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM tells the story of a young woman suddenly in crisis: Is her new husband, whom she married when drunk, a terrorist? Or just crazy? Or both? Is her father's hobby of butterfly collecting really a cover for his involvement in a shadow government? Why does her mother enjoy going to the theatre so much? Does she seek mental escape, or is she insane? Honing in on our private terrors both at home and abroad, Durang oddly relieves our fears in this black comedy for an era of yellow, orange and red alerts.

Opening: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3 p.m. (reception following)

Previews Thursday-Saturday, November 14-16, at 7:30 p.m.

Runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Closes Sunday, December 15, 2019

773-935-6875, Athenaeum Box Office (open noon to last curtain, Wednesday-Sunday)

Online tickets at www.eclipsetheatre.com





