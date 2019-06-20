Photo Flash: High Stakes Productions Presents CLUED IN: AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY

After a sold-out run in May and June, the popular improvised murder mystery, Clued-In: An Improvised Murder Mystery, is being extended at Second City's popular studio theater space, Judy's Beat Lounge July 8 - August 10. The cast will resurrect their unique, fast-paced "whoddunit" in the style of some of the greatest mystery writers of our time.

Clued In: An Improvised Murder Mystery is a one-act, long-form show that delivers the intrigue of classic murder mysteries with the skills of some of Chicago's most noted genre improvisers. The show will be returning for a limited run, performing every Saturday at 7:30pm beginning July 6, 2019. Tickets are $13 (student tickets are $11). You can purchase tickets online at www.secondcity.com or by calling the box office at 312-337-3992.

After getting a single suggestion, the cast of six professional comedians also asks the audience to choose a detective for the evening by selecting a card. From there, enjoy as they weave an unscripted tale of crime, secrets, and scandals right before your eyes. The performers will keep track of facts, follow leads, and conclude who is the murderer, all while you take in a comedy experience unlike any you've seen before. For mystery fans and crime fiends alike, this is a show that employs the tropes, character archetypes, and influences of beloved mystery figures like Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, Sherlock Holmes, Nick and Nora Charles, Encyclopedia Brown, and the occasional dash of Scooby Doo.

Clued In: An Improvised Murder Mystery pulls from the same cast and creators of Hitch*Cocktails at The Annoyance Theatre, voted Chicago Reader's "Best Improv Troupe" in 2016, which will celebrate its seventh year running at The Annoyance Theatre in July, 2019.

Photo Credit: Tony Menias





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You