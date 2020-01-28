Photo Flash: First Look at Tracy Letts' BUG at Steppenwolf

Performances have begun for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Bug, the skin-crawling, mind-bending cult classic by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. The cast of this highly anticipated Steppenwolf debut features ensemble members Randall Arney (Dr. Sweet), Carrie Coon (Agnes White) and Namir Smallwood (Peter Evans) along with Chicago favorites Jennifer Engstrom (R.C.) and Steve Key (Jerry Goss).

In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs...Tracy Letts's mind-bending cult classic - a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia, and government conspiracy - roars back to Chicago for its Steppenwolf debut.

Previews began January 23, 2020 (the show opens Monday, February 3 at 7:00pm; press performance Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30pm) and runs through March 8, 2020 in the Downstairs Theatre (1650 N. Halsted St). Single tickets ($20 - $125) are available through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Tracy Letts shares, "Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two-it's when one person literally catches another person's psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love...It's a love story. Bug has primarily been done in really small spaces, normally in theaters of 100 seats or fewer, so to see it in our theater with the caliber of our actors and David Cromer directing...I can't wait."





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You