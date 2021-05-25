Paramount Theatre Announces Artistic Staff Promotions For Paul-Jordan Jansen, Amber Mak and Trent Stork

Paramount Theatre in Aurora announced today the addition of a new staff member and two promotions within the company's artistic department: Paul-Jordan Jansen, familiar to Paramount audiences for his lead roles in Disney's Beauty and The Beast, The Wizard of Oz and Sweeney Todd, for which he won the Jeff Award for Best Actor-Musical-Large, has joined Paramount as Associate Artistic Producer.

Jansen's new responsibilities will include being a conduit between the Paramount School of the Arts and Paramount's artistic team. He also will serve as lead producer for The Inception Project, Paramount's new play development program for BIPOC writers, and will be a core member of Paramount's casting team at auditions.

Amber Mak, New Work Development Director and acclaimed director of Paramount's holiday season blockbusters including Beauty and The Beast, The Wizard of Oz and Disney's The Little Mermaid will now serve in the expanded role of Artistic Producer and New Works Director.

Trent Stork, previously Artistic Associate and Casting Director at Paramount, where he has worked on the directing team for 19 productions, has been promoted to Associate Artistic Producer and Casting Director.

"I stand in gratitude and thank my lucky stars for this newly titled team of professionals rising to the daily challenges of creating art and continuing Paramount's EDI initiative," said Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti.

"Jordan, Amber and Trent have learned by doing and their skills have grown with their compassion and dedication to serve the greater good at Paramount, our community, and beyond. I'm so proud of this team! Congratulations to them all."

The artistic team is busy preparing for the return of live performances at Paramount, which last week announced its delayed production of Kinky Boots will open on August 18, 2021. The production, directed by Trent Stork, will mark Chicago's first regional staging of the flashy, sassy, sexy story of big heels invading a small town that shook Broadway and was universally adored by critics and audiences, winning every major Best Musical Award including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award.

Kinky Boots will run through October 17, and will be followed by the launch of Paramount's long-awaited 10th Anniversary Broadway Season. Stay tuned for dates and details.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For subscriptions, single tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.