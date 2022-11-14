PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL to Play Chicago's Studebaker Theatre in Summer 2023

Well, lawdy lawdy lawdy, Miss Clawdy...Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical is coming to Chicago! The new musical celebrating the life, career, and unforgettable songs of trailblazing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Lloyd Price (1933-2021) will play the beautifully renovated Studebaker Theatre at the historic Fine Arts Building (410 South Michigan Avenue). Performances will begin on May 31, 2023.



Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical features many of Price's classic songs, including "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and his trademark song, "Personality." The musical's book is by B. Jeffrey Madoff, based on extensive conversations with Price.



The production is directed by Sheldon Epps (the Tony and Olivier-nominated Blues in the Night), choreographed by Edgar Godineaux (Associate Choreographer for Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Memphis), and musically directed by Shelton Becton (Broadway and HBO's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill with Audra McDonald).



The World Premiere of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical played from March 9-April 3, 2022 at People's Light in Malvern, PA. The Philadelphia Inquirer cheered, "Personality beautifully recalls Lloyd Price's life and legacy." And The Broad Street Review raved, "Personality is visually captivating and musically joyous. Madoff chronicles Price's travails and triumphs in a thought-provoking look at the music industry and the challenges of being a Black American."

From humble beginnings in his hometown of Kenner, Louisiana, Lloyd Price overcame incredible obstacles on his way to a revolutionary musical career.



As a young Black rec0rding artist in the segregated Deep South of the pre-Civil Rights Era, Price's success across racial divides was even more remarkable. Armed with determination and a soulful sound embraced by the youth movement during the early days of rock & roll, Price skyrocketed to stardom in 1952 when his single "Lawdy Miss Clawdy" hit No. 1 on the R&B charts, making him the first teenager to sell over a million records. However, the path to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was a winding one: immediately after the success of his first record, he was drafted to fight in the Korean War in 1953. But Price, a master of reinvention, would find his footing time and again. He became the first Black man to open a nightclub below Harlem in New York City, and the first recording artist of any color to create his own record label, generating more hits like "Stagger Lee" and "Personality," and spreading the New Orleans R&B sound throughout the world.



Casting and ticket information for Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical will be announced in coming weeks.



BIOGRAPHIES

B. Jeffrey Madoff

(Book) began his career in fashion, becoming one of the top 10 designers in the US before switching careers to film and video production. He has directed award-winning documentaries and web content for clients around the world, including Ralph Lauren, Tiffany, and Radio City Music Hall. Madoff is an Adjunct Professor at Parsons School of Design, and his bestselling book, Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas, is based on the class he teaches. He has been a featured speaker at Wharton School, Princeton University, NYU Steinhardt, NC State and Google Next on the topics of creating a brand and creativity. This fall, Madoff is moderating a series of panels on Recasting the Artist as Entrepreneur with the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale University and MOI. He is on the Board of Advisors for Artolution, a global organization that is focused on developing local leaders in the arts to use collaborative artmaking as a tool for communities to share their stories with the world. Madoff graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin with degrees in philosophy and psychology. He was also on the wrestling team, which, combined with his academic studies, prepared him for a life in the theatre business.

Lloyd Price

(1933-2021) (Music & Lyrics). Lloyd Price's first song, "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," was released in 1952. It hit #1 and was "R&B Record of the Year" in both Billboard and Cashbox magazines. Price was awarded Cashbox's "Best New R&B Singer of 1952." "Lawdy" was the first song by a teenager to sell over a million copies, knocking down the race music wall and opening the doors to both Black and young musicians. His career came to a halt when he was drafted and sent to Korea. Before he left, he got Little Richard his first recording contract. When Price returned home, he released two of his biggest hits back-to-back, "Personality" and "Stagger Lee." As an entrepreneur, Price was the first musician of any color to start his own label as well as the first Black person to open a nightclub below Harlem in New York City. In 1995, "Lawdy" was added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's list of the "500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll." Price was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

(Director) was Artistic Director of the renowned Pasadena Playhouse for two decades. Currently he continues to serve The Playhouse as Artistic Director Emeritus. He has also served as Artistic Advisor for Theatre Under the Stars in Houston. Prior to that he was Associate Artistic Director of The Old Globe Theatre. Mr. Epps has directed numerous plays and musicals at many of the country's major theatres including Roundabout Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, the Guthrie, Playwrights Horizons, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, and The Goodman Theatre. He conceived and directed the highly acclaimed musicals Play On! and Blues in the Night, which both received Tony Award nominations on Broadway. Blues was also nominated as Best Musical for the prestigious Olivier Award in London. He also co-directed the Tony-nominated production of Baby, It's You! Mr. Epps also has had a busy career as a television director helming episodes of shows such as "Frasier," "Friends," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Girlfriends," the new Netflix series "The Upshaws," and many others. He is a longtime board member of the Society of Directors and Choreographers, and currently serves on the SDC Foundation Board of Trustees. He is the recipient of the prestigious Alumni Achievement Award from his alma mater Carnegie Mellon University. Recently he was appointed Senior Artistic Advisor at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC.

(Music Supervisor) is a pianist, vocalist, composer, arranger, conductor, and vocal coach. He has served as the musical director for many heralded singers such as Judy Collins, Patti Austin, Phylicia Rashad and Roberta Flack. His Broadway credits include Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill with Audra McDonald, Shuffle Along... directed by George C. Wolfe, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', The Color Purple, Memphis, and Baby It's You! He recently received the 'VIV' (Audelco) Award for Outstanding Music Director for the CSC production of Carmen Jones.

(Choreographer) is a NAACP nominee for Best Director/Choreographer for Memphis, the Musical (Larger Theatre Los Angeles). People's Light: Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole (Barrymore Award for Outstanding Choreography/ Geffen Playhouse - LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Choreography). Broadway, Associate Choreographer: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations (Tony Award for Best Choreography), Memphis, the Musical (Tony Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best Choreography), Leap of Faith, Flashdance, the Musical. Film/Television: Comedy Central Pilot "Nora from Queens" starring Awkwafina (Choreographer), The Five Heartbeats (Associate Choreographer), Idlewild(Associate Choreographer), "SYTYCD Canada" (Choreographer), Motown 30th Anniversary (Associate Choreographer). IG: @egoconcepts Website: edgargodineaux.com