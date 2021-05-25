Oil Lamp Theater Announces 2021 SEASON UNDER THE STARS

Executive Director, Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director, Stephen Smith of Oil Lamp Theater in Glenview have announced their 2021 Season Under the Stars. Audiences will safely experience live theater once again with two fully produced shows taking place in a new outdoor venue located on the lawn at St. David's Episcopal Church at 2410 Glenview Road in Glenview, Illinois. A charming tree-line sets the perfect backdrop for the stage while patrons relax comfortably in provided adirondack chairs in socially distanced groups of 2, 4, or 6. Whether you come to warm your heart at the heated romantic comedy, Talley's Folly, or get carried away in an elaborate adventure story, Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, they can't wait to see you again at their Season Under the Stars.

Their season starts with Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson, running June 17 through July 18. Tad Ingram will direct this production. The scene is the ornate, deserted Victorian boathouse on the Talley place in Lebanon, Missouri; the time 1944. Towards the end of World War II and after a year of writing love letters, Matt Friedman, a bookish, totally honest, and delightfully funny accountant and Jewish immigrant, returns to Lebanon, Missouri, to ask Sally to marry him. Sally, a 31-year-old nurse, is nothing like her conservative Protestant family and neighbors who would never approve of their marriage and is reluctant to put her trust in a future with Matt. After years of giving up on love, the two begin to imagine the possibilities of having a life together.

Their second show will be Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (As Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies, running July 29 through August 30. Corey Bradberry will direct this production. Based on the true story of the Swiss explorer who claimed to have daring adventures in the Asian-Pacific, SHIPWRECKED! centers on Louis de Rougemont as he takes London at the turn of the nineteenth century by storm, telling audacious tales of the high seas.

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $45.00 and available at their website oillamptheater.org or over the phone at 847-834-0738.

They are following all recommended CDC, state, and local safety guidelines for COVID-19 as well as additional measures to ensure the safety of their staff, artists, and patrons. Safety measures include, but are not limited to: Socially distanced seating is provided for their guests. 15 feet of distance between stage and the first row of seating. Masks will be required for Oil Lamp staff and all patrons unless they are sitting in their assigned seats. All surfaces will be sanitized prior to each performance. Ticketing and programs will be contactless. Any change of restrictions will communicate with ticket buyers before they arrive. For the most up to date safety measures visit: OilLampTheater.org/COVID.