OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN (AND IT CAN'T GET UP) is Coming to Second City's DeMaat Theater This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As entertaining as it is educational, Olympus Has Fallen (And It Can't Get Up) is an hour-long sketch show that takes audiences on an outrageous journey through the myths, gods, and monsters of ancient Greece. Whether you're a fan of Percy Jackson, or you had friends in middle school, this is the show for you.

Writer/Director duo Hugo Hentoff and Chris Kivlahan (from the viral online sketch comedy group Wet Mouth) bring a whimsical vulgarity and deep passion for ancient history to the DeMaat Theater at Chicago's Second City.

Already in rehearsals, this limited engagement features tragic comedy, hilarious tragedy, and gut-busting original songs. It catapults onto the stage on September 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th at 7:30pm.

Didn't pay attention in history class? Worry not - a narrator will give audiences all the necessary context and might accidentally teach them something.

How many men can fit in a horse? What's the worst that can happen if you marry your sister? Why are all the boy statues naked? Olympus Has Fallen (And it Can't Get Up) will answer questions you never knew you had.

Presented by Don't Quit Productions (producers of Puff Puff Laugh, Chicago Reader First Runner Up - Best Comedy Show 2024), this can't-myth show stars a toga-clad ensemble of Dan Seguin, Devin Sugerik, Ella Eisman, Grace Leneghan, Hugo Hentoff, Izzy Baker and Jack Snodgrass, with music direction by Tommy Hills.

Performance Details

Written and Directed by: Hugo Hentoff and Chris Kivlahan

Produced by: Don't Quit Productions

Starring: Dan Seguin, Devin Sugerik, Ella Eisman, Grace Leneghan, Hugo Hentoff, Izzy Baker and Jack Snodgrass

Music Direction by: Tommy Hills

Location: DeMaat Theater (floor 3) at Second City Chicago (230 W. North Ave., Chicago IL)

Dates and Times: Thursdays 9/4, 9/11, 9/18 and 9/25 at 7:30pm