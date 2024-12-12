Northlight Theatre Will Break Ground in March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northlight Theatre Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, Artistic Director BJ Jones and the Board of Trustees have announced the progress of the theater’s Next Act Campaign, leading up to groundbreaking for the new theater in downtown Evanston in March 2025. The company has successfully exceeded its benchmark pre-construction fundraising goal by raising $26.2 million.

The Theatre purchased the property located at 1012 Church Street in downtown Evanston in summer of 2022. The 2025-2026 season is expected to be the final season in the company’s current home at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, with an anticipated opening of their new home in Fall 2026.

Executive Director Timothy J. Evans comments, "After five decades, Northlight Theatre will finally have a home of its own. A home in the heart of a revitalized downtown Evanston entertainment district steps from public transportation, parking, restaurants, shops, and Northwestern University. Our long-awaited homecoming to Evanston will transform the theatre landscape on the North Shore and Chicago. The password to any success in the theatre world is perseverance."

Northlight continues to raise funds for the final phase of the project. To date, more than 350 individuals, foundations, corporations, and government sources have contributed to the initial pre-construction phase of $26.2 million raised. A public fundraising campaign will start in January 2025 to complete the final phase of fundraising.

Artistic Director BJ Jones comments, “To build our own theatrical home is a major achievement. It reflects the North Shore’s commitment to the arts and artists who call our community home. It invites world class artists to contribute to our communities. And it provides our audiences a gathering place to share our ideas, our values, and our vision for generations to come. Northlight is an investment in our community’s future and a gift to generations of artists who in return will enrich and inspire us with their talents.”

This theater, education, and community space will be a major component in the arts and cultural scene in Chicagoland and the North Shore. The theater will include approximately 285 comfortable seats with excellent sight lines, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a dedicated box office and contemporary bar/café in the lobby, a second floor rehearsal and event space, and lounge and gathering areas on the first and second floors.

The design/construction team includes: Eckenhoff Saunders, architecture; Schuler Shook, theatre planning; Kirkegaard Associates, acoustic design; and Bulley &Andrews, general contractor.

Comments