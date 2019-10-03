New Staging of MACHINAL Kicks off Wirtz Center Season

Inspired by the real-life case of convicted and executed murderer Ruth Snyder, "Machinal" is considered one of the high points of Expressionist Theatre on the American stage.

"Machinal" opens the 2019-20 Mainstage season Oct. 25. Subscriptions and single tickets are now available by phone, at the box office and on the Wirtz Center website.

Machinal

by Sophie Treadwell

directed by Jaclyn Biskup

Oct. 25 to Nov. 10

Josephine Louis Theater, 20 Arts Circle Drive

Helen, a young office worker, follows the rituals prescribed by society and is left feeling trapped and unfulfilled. Looking for a way out of her sordid marriage, the young woman begins to find her freedom, but with life-changing consequences.

Written in 1928 by American playwright and journalist Sophie Treadwell, the play is neither a sensational thriller nor a courtroom drama, but rather an unfolding tragedy of someone who is powerless in society.

"The play is about women's rage," director Biskup said. "We still live in a society where women are perceived as less capable than men. The patriarchy devalues women, denies men their own complex emotional life, and erases folx (sic) who don't fit into its narrow gender roles. Society demands conformity to its neat and tiny boxes and levies extreme consequences for those who refuse to make themselves small enough to fit. Helen is a woman who doesn't fit into the narrow role that has been offered to her."

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Wirtz Center website, by phone at 847-491-7282 or in-person at the Wirtz Center box office which is located in the lobby of the Ethel M. Barber Theater, 30 Arts Circle Drive on Northwestern's Evanston campus.



Box office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The box office is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Wirtz Center is a member of the Northwestern Arts Circle, which brings together film, humanities, literary arts, music, theater, dance and visual arts.





