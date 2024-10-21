New Musical HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY To Premiere In January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the same creative team as JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM, First Woman LLC's (FW, LLC) production of HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, book by Nambi E. Kelley with lyrics, composition, and music direction by Joe Plummer, directed by Daniel Carlton, will premiere January 17 at The Center for the Performing Arts at Governor's State University in University Park, Illinois,, and then tour nationally.

This new musical production was commissioned by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera's Gallery of Heroes Program and is supported by Development Partner, The Center at Governor State University in University Park, IL where the tour will also launch. For tickets to the first tour stop, https://www.govst.edu/BoyfromTroyAIE/.

This tour of will be FW LLC's third national tour, after two successful tours of JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM, which also was produced as a film and won multiple international film awards. The creative team features Book Writer Nambi E. Kelley (co-producer Bel-Air on Peacock, playwright Jabari Dreams of Freedom), Lyrics and Composition by Joe Plummer (Tri-Coastal Entertainment, composer Jabari Dreams of Freedom national tour & off Broadway) Director Daniel Carlton (Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off Broadway & both national tours), Scenic Designer; Jessica Wardell, Lighting Designer; Brandon Wardell, Sound Designer; Joe Plummer (Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off Broadway & both national tours) Costume Designer, Evelyn Danner (Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Goodman Theatre), Media Designer; Leo Lei (Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off Broadway & both national tours), Choreographer Aaron Thomas (Alvin Ailey, Jabari Dreams of Freedom National Tour); Production Management by: Brandon Wardell, Stage Manager: Erin Humphreys ( Keep Marchin' national tour Mad River Theatre), and produced by FW, LLC (Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off Broadway & both national tours).

Book writer Nambi E. Kelley was approached by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera to pen a touring show for their Heroes program for family audiences. Nambi is deeply inspired by Congressman John Lewis and wanted to write a play for families so they could be inspired by his remarkable upbringing and perseverance. She embarked on researching his early life, as to create work that would connect with young audiences at the same age. She then invited long time collaborator, Joe Plummer, to create original music for the play and HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY was born. This inventive, expansive new musical is directed by Harlem poet Daniel Carlton, who also cites Congressman John Lewis as a personal hero.

"What a joy to get to introduce family audiences to the brilliance that was John Lewis through the lens of a present day 10 year old boy," says Nambi E. Kelley, book writer. HERO THE BOY FROM TROY explores the evolution of an exceptional young man named Jayden, who is stuck in detention with a book about Congressman John Lewis. But like any kid in trouble, he thinks that history has nothing to teach him. Together we go on a musical journey through the decades that shows how the heroes in the Civil Rights movement inspired young John Lewis to protest injustice and get into 'good trouble.'' As a boy, John dreams of being a preacher who can help others. While he doesn't have a congregation yet, he does have a loyal group of singing chickens that listen to him as he finds his voice. On a harrowing road trip through the South, John's eyes and mind are opened to the injustices of segregation and racism, inspiring him to take action. As John meets Rosa Parks and Dr. King and ultimately becomes a leader and American hero himself, Jayden learns how he too can take a stand and be a hero just as John Lewis was. This 45 minute play uses original songs spanning hip hop to gospel, is interactive, and a whole lot of fun for children of all ages and their families.

