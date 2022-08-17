Necropolis Music Festival to Take Place at Northerly Island Over Halloween Weekend

Today Auris Presents, Chicago's leading force in live music events, will debut Necropolis Music Festival. Necropolis will take place at Northerly Island in Chicago over Halloween weekend, October 29 & 30, bringing some of electronic music's most bass-heavy names to the forefront. It is the third festival announced by Auris Presents this year, following a successful debut edition of Heatwave Music Festival and on the heels of the second edition of ARC Music Festival.

Imagine a scene where heavy bass music and the dark fantasies of Halloween collide, a creative wonderland where thousands of fans will don their most intricate costumes over two crisp fall days. The two day event at Northerly Island will be backdropped by views of Chicago's iconic skyline and surrounded on all sides by Lake Michigan, while including two stages that are encompassed under massive tent structures. It's an ideal setting for a first-of-its-kind Halloween music festival and a welcome addition to downtown Chicago's fall music season.

The debut Necropolis Music Festival will feature a curation of legendary acts alongside the scene's most exciting rising artists, encompassing all corners of the bass music spectrum, along with a few surprises.

Phase One of the lineup includes beloved Australian producer, Alison Wonderland - fresh off of this year's release of her acclaimed Loner album - and Excision, the legendary bass music producer who has built a passionate following in the scene with a catalog that totals over two billion lifetime streams.

The powerful blend of bass music's subgenres continues with the universally celebrated DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, Grammy-nominated melodic bass duo Adventure Club, innovative and forward-thinking electronic producer Getter, and renowned electronic meets rock crossover producer Kayzo.

The bill extends further with new wave English bass-house hitmaker JOYRYDE, UK drum & bass DJ and producer Dimension, hip-hop and soul influenced producer Gramatik, rapidly ascending DJ/producer Lucii, the melodic electronic sounds of Blanke, and LGBTQ+ dance icon Wreckno.

Rounding off the rest of a heavy-hitting Necropolis Phase One lineup is a b2b set from ground-breaking drum & bass producers 1991 and Culture Shock, production duo ARMNHMR, enigmatic masked drum & bass producer Reaper, multi-instrumentalist and live sensation Fairlane, and rising bass artist Layz.

Necropolis will be led by the team behind Auris Presents, the reigning tastemakers of Chicago's dance music and immersive festival community, and the team behind Chicago's live music venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, and more. Auris Presents has also already brought two successful festivals to Chicago in the past year including ARC Music Festival and Heatwave Music Festival.

Attendees can sign-up to be the first to get their festival passes at the Necropolis Festival website. General tickets will be on sale 8/19 at 12pm CST. Stay tuned for the Phase Two lineup coming soon.

Necropolis Music Festival Phase One Lineup (A-Z):



1991 b2b Culture Shock

Alison Wonderland

Adventure Club

ARMNHMR

Blanke

Dimension

DJ Diesel

Excision

Getter

Gramatik

Fairlane

JOYRYDE

Kayzo

Layz

Lucii

Reaper

Wreckno