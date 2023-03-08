Nathan Gunn & Ann Harada Join New Philharmonic For Broadway In Concert: SOUTH PACIFIC, April 15-16

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, closes out its 2022-2023 season with Broadway in Concert: "South Pacific" 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Set on a South Pacific Island during WWII, this important and influential musical weaves the themes of romance, duty and prejudice to create a story that is funny, heartbreaking and thought-provoking.



The 41-member orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, will be joined by Broadway stars Nathan Gunn (Emile) and Ann Harada (Bloody Mary), additional guest vocalists and a chorus gleaned from the greater Chicago area for a concert presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. A free 20-minute talkback with Maestro Muspratt and select members of the cast, chorus and orchestra will take place in the hall immediately following each performance.



"South Pacific" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. It is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Tales of the South Pacific" by James A. Michener. This concert adaptation is by David Ives.



Broadway in Concert: "South Pacific" will use key dialogue from the musical as a bridge between popular songs such as "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," "Bali Hai," "Younger Than Springtime" and "There is Nothing Like a Dame" performed by guest artists Gunn (Baritone) as Emile de Becque, Katelyn Lee (Soprano) as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Harada (Alto) as Bloody Mary, James Judd (Tenor) as Lt. Joseph Cable and Jonathan Wilson (Baritone) as Luther Billis. Joining them on stage will be COD student Quinn DeLeon as Liat, and the eight-member chorus who will also perform some of the additional speaking roles.



"South Pacific" premiered in 1949 on Broadway and was an immediate hit, running for 1,925 performances. The production won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto. It is the only musical production to win Tony Awards in all four acting categories. It also garnered the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Its original cast album was the bestselling record of the 1940s and other recordings of the show have also been popular. The show has enjoyed many successful revivals and tours, spawning a 1958 film and television adaptations. The 2008 Broadway revival, a critical success, ran for 996 performances and won seven Tonys, including Best Musical Revival.





New Philharmonic presents Broadway in Concert: "South Pacific" at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $67. $10 tickets are available for students (based on availability). A free 20-minute talkback with Maestro Muspratt and select members of the cast, chorus and orchestra will take place in the hall immediately following each performance. For more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call the MAC box office at 630.942.4000. The box office is open Tuesday - Saturday, 12 noon - 6 p.m. and three hours prior to performance.



Season support for New Philharmonic is provided in part by the JCS Fund of the DuPage Foundation; Bjarne R. Ullsvik; Brookdale Glen Ellyn; STG Divorce Law; a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency; WDCB 90.9 FM and the College of DuPage Foundation.



New Philharmonic, the only professional orchestra based in DuPage County, Ill., has inspired classical music enthusiasts in Chicago and the suburbs for more than four decades. It continues to thrive with the goal to give innovative treatment to both classic compositions and modern works while striving to make the music accessible to new audiences and youth through a variety of educational efforts. Today, under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, named 2018 Conductor of the Year (Professional Orchestra) by Illinois Council of Orchestras, New Philharmonic consists of more than 60 professional musicians and typically performs more than a dozen concerts a year, reaching more than 7,500 from the greater Chicago area annually. New Philharmonic was recently honored with the Illinois Council of Orchestras' 2020 ICO Award in the category Programming of the Year.

McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355 at 425 Fawell Blvd. It houses three indoor performance spaces (the 780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; the 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and the versatile black box Studio Theatre), an outdoor venue, the Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 2 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.



The mission of the MAC is to foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org and @AtTheMAC on Facebook and Instagram.

