Music Institute Announces 2024–25 Nichols Concert Hall Concerts And More

The Music Institute of Chicago has announced concerts taking place during the 2024–25 season at its historic Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston, including classical music programs and family-friendly events. New this season, the Music Institute also welcomes five Resident Ensembles at Nichols Concert Hall.

“Nichols Concert Hall is a great resource to Evanston and the greater Chicago area,” said Nichols Concert Hall Director of Operations Kevin Harrison. “This season, we are excited to celebrate a vibrant musical community that includes our award-winning faculty, the next generation of great classical talent in our students, the Music Institute Chorale, family programming, and five Resident Ensembles that showcase the breadth and depth of great music-making in Chicago.”

The Resident Ensembles this season are Apollo's Fire, Chicago a cappella, Civitas Ensemble, The Orion Ensemble, and Rembrandt Chamber Musicians. These groups have performances at Nichols Concert Hall throughout the 2024–25 season; information is available at nicholsconcerthall.org and the individual organizations' websites.Nichols Concert Hall audience, photo by Mike Grittani.

Sunday, November 3, 3 p.m.

FREE; donations encouraged

The Music Institute of Chicago presents a joyful afternoon of performances by faculty and students, culminating in a community sing. The program features performances by members of the Music Institute's world-class faculty, as well as selected students and ensembles from its Community Music School and Academy for gifted pre-college musicians. A photo booth, meet and greet, and sweet treats for every guest follow the performance in the lobby.

Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.

$30 general admission

Pianist Matthew Hagle explores how great composers have used the piano to explore human responses to the experience of war through a wide range of styles and responses, including Beethoven, Liszt, Ravel, and Prokofiev, and a variety of genres, ranging from the expressive and personal to the monumental and heroic.

Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m.

$20 general admission

The Music Institute's Ensemble in Residence Quintet Attacca and members of Braeburn Brass team up with Dance Chicago in a family-friendly, one-hour version of The Nutcracker that alternates between Tchaikovsky's original score and the jazz version by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Sunday, January 19, 3 p.m.

FREE

This annual tribute to a great American leader features performances by Music Institute students and community partners. Music Institute of Chicago Academy with Director James Setapen (C), photo by Mike Grittani. Music Institute of Chicago Academy

Founded in 2006, the Music Institute of Chicago Academy is a nationally recognized training center for advanced, pre-college pianists and string players. The Academy provides a comprehensive musical education for students who aspire to be professional musicians. With the ultimate goal of creating musicians for the 21st century, the Academy provides gifted young musicians with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to be leaders in classical music performance and education. The Academy performs five free concerts at Nichols Concert Hall this season.

Academy Orchestra Concerts

Saturday, November 16

Saturday, March 15

Saturday, May 17

7:30 p.m.

FREE

Academy Chamber Music Concerts

Saturday, December 7

Saturday, May 3

7:30 p.m.

FREE

Under the leadership of Conductor Daniel Wallenberg, the Music Institute of Chicago Chorale is a community chorus that provides an opportunity for adult singers with prior experience to study and perform the best in sacred and secular choral music. Since it began in 1987, the Chorale has one continuing goal: to perform the finest sacred and secular choral music with the highest of standards in a community setting. The Chorale performs its four-concert season of free concerts at Nichols Concert Hall.

Clap Your Hands

Sunday, November 24, 3 p.m.

FREE

This concert for choir and brass includes Daniel Pinkham's Christmas Cantata.

Gather Ye Round

Sunday, February 9, 3 p.m.

FREE

The Chorale joins forces with multiple choirs and instrumental ensembles for an all-Music Institute celebration.

I Will Give My Love an Apple

Sunday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

FREE

The Chorale celebrates folk songs from around the world.

Fauré's Requiem and More

Sunday, June 1, 3 p.m.

FREE

The Chorale performs Fauré's Requiem and Rheinberger's Mass in F minor featuring Brian Schoettler, organist of the First United Methodist Church in Evanston and Music Institute faculty.

All programming is subject to change. For more information, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.

