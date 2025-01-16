Mohanad Elshieky Comes To The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced Mohanad Elshieky will be performing Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are on sale now.

Mohanad Elshieky is a New York-based, Libyan-born comedian who made his national TV debut on Conan, has been featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Don’t Tell Comedy, Comedy Central, and has toured with Pop Up Magazine. He is currently a writer/consultant for the hit podcast Lovett or Leave It and was one of the hosts of Lemonada’s podcast I’m Sorry where each week they unravel the latest and greatest in Twitter gaffes, petty beef, and not-so-subtle shade. He has also been featured in Kumail Nanjiani’s Little America book. In 2024, Mohanad was selected to be one of the SF Sketchfest Dozen, a spotlight series for comics who are on the verge of becoming the next big thing. In 2018, he appeared in an episode of Epix’s Unprotected Sets and was listed as one of Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics. Mohanad was also a digital producer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Mohanad combines a deceptively laid-back demeanor with his whip-smart perspective on politics and culture. The Portland Mercury called him “an undisputed genius of comedy,” and he's been featured on podcasts such as Lovett or Leave It, Pod Save The People, and Harmontown. He has toured across the country with the critically acclaimed storytelling show Pop Up Magazine. Elshieky zeroes in on topics that seem off-limits - then surprises you with how hard you’re laughing. Follow Mohanad on X @MohanadElshieky and IG @Mohanad.Elshieky

