Mexican RomCom AMERICAN CURIOUS Brings Big Screen Love, Laughter to ChiTown Movies

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) revealed today the big screen finale of Destinos al Aire, a live, outdoor, socially distanced celebration of Latino theater, music and culture, Thursday, September 17 at 6 p.m. at Chi-Town Movies, 2343 S. Throop St. in Pilsen.

American Curious, a 2017 romantic comedy from Mexico, will be screened under the Chicago night sky at Destinos al Aire.

This fun, funny, cross-cultural romantic comedy tells the story of David, a Chicago-based comedian who learns the Mexican biological mother he never knew has passed away and left him a restaurant in Mexico City. David travels to Mexico where, with the help of Sol, the restaurant's chef, he embarks on a journey in search of his roots and the secret recipe for a soup created by his mother.



i??American Curious is part of Destinos al Aire thanks to the International Latino Cultural Center, sponsor of the annual Chicago Latino Film Festival. The film, a festival favorite in 2018, is directed by Gabylu Lara, stars Jordan Belfi ("Grey's Anatomy," "Entourage"), Ana Claudia Talancón and Isela Vega, and is presented in English and Spanish with English subtitles.

Before the film, actors, directors and theater artists with local Latino companies Aguijón Theater, Repertorio Latino Theater Company, Teatro Vista and UrbanTheater Company will provide videos and special messages, as well as live vignettes of their work. Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music will perform live. Traditional dance, festival food and a few surprises will be part of the fun. Emcees are WGN-TV Around Town reporter Ana Belaval and comedian/ producer Mike Oquendo.

"Destinos al Aire will be presented live, in person, and simulcast on ChiTown Movies' newly erected large, outdoor drive-in movie screen, and live streamed on social media. "This is our 2020 solution to create major excitement around Latino arts and culture as we do every fall in Chicago, no matter what barriers present themselves," said Myrna Salazar, Executive Director, CLATA, producer of the annual Destinos-Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

i??"This one-night-only, one-of-a-kind live event will include appearances by artists from Chicago's most acclaimed Latino theater companies, live music, a screening of a popular Latino film, and more, all in a safe, socially distanced setting that is fun and actually quite celebratory."

Tickets are $30 per car, with up to six people per car. Audiences may bring lawn chairs to sit outside alongside their vehicle, adhering to social distance and masks requirements. Tickets are on sale now at clata.org. Space is limited to 140 cars, so reserve early!

