Metropolis Welcomes Return Of Last Comic Standing Star For AN EVENING WITH ROCKY LAPORTE AND FRIENDS

Popular Last Comic Standing contestant Rocky LaPorte returns to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre for An Evening with Rocky LaPorte and Friends December 8, 2021.

Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, Rocky LaPorte has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country. A former Chicago truck driver and dock worker, Rocky has accumulated a slew of performances throughout his career, including being a featured comic on Showtime's The Godfathers of Comedy, starring five of America's most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies - Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog.

Rocky has traveled with Drew Carey to Iraq to entertain the troops and was seen on the Showtime special Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie. He has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and was voted the network's second most popular comedian in a nationwide poll. He has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and appeared on A&E's Evening At The Improv and VH1's Stand-Up Spotlight, along with sitcom appearances on Cheers and his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show.

Rocky has opened for the likes of Garry Shandling, Drew Carey, Tim Allen, Louie Anderson, Hootie and the Blowfish and the Righteous Brothers, just to name a few. His clean, blue-collar style of comedy continues to increase in popularity as he travels the country.

This performance will feature special guest Bill Bunker, who has been working as a comedian for the past 22 years. He has been married for 23. That's 45 years of being heckled. These experiences have given him unique insight in what it means to be a modern, rational man trying to succeed in world where the rules are never clear and every good deed is surely punished.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

An Evening with Rocky LaPorte and Friends will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.