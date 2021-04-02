Metropolis Presents In-Person, Outdoor Production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will present outdoor performances of Little Shop of Horrors May 6 - June 19, 2021.

Deviously delicious sci-fi smash hit musical Little Shop of Horrors has devoured audience's hearts for decades. During a solar eclipse, shy, love-struck floral assistant Seymour discovers a strange and unusual plant he names "Audrey II"- after his co- worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-wailing carnivore plant promises the lonely florist fame, fortune, and escape from life on skid row with the girl of his dreams, as long as he keeps supplying the menace with its fix: a steady supply of blood. Suddenly, Seymour discovers Audrey II's alien origins and quest for world domination. Little Shop of Horrors is a charming, quirky, tongue-in-cheek comedy from the creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin).

Metropolis is excited to have the opportunity to continue to produce their 20th Anniversary Season live and in person! Performances of Little Shop of Horrors will be hosted under a tent at Evergreen and Eastman located a few blocks north of Metropolis across Northwest Highway. Current Covid regulations and guidelines will be followed, seating will be limited and socially distanced, and masks will be required in the outdoor venue. This production contains material and subject matter that may be sensitive for some audiences - viewer discretion advised.

Preview performances of Little Shop of Horrors are May 6 - May 9, 2021. Regular run performances are May 13 - June 19. Tickets are $35 for previews and $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.5982 x239, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis' cast for Little Shop of Horrors includes Breon Arzell (Audrey II), Lexie Bailey (Crystal; 1st u/s Audrey II), Emilie Rose Danno (Audrey), Michael Metcalf (Orin Scrivello; Ensemble), Yasir Muhammad (Chiffon), Khyel S. Roberson (Mr. Mushnik), Selena Robinson (Ronnette), and Mark Yacullo (Seymour Krelborn). Understudies include Andrew Buel (u/s Mr. Mushnik), Hannah Marie Dahl (u/s Audrey; u/s Chiffon), Michaela Dukes (1st u/s Ronnette; 2nd u/s Crystal), Payton Kaye (u/s Seymour Krelborn), Michelle Lee (1st u/s Crystal; 2nd u/s Audrey II), and Alexander Watson (u/s Orin Scrivello; Ensemble).

Little Shop of Horrors has Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken. Directed by Enrico Spada, Music Directed by Kenneth McMullen, Choreographed by Breon Arzell. Designers are Trey Brazeal (Lighting Designer), Sam Gribben (Scenic Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Adam Peak (Sound Designer), Linda Scheufler (Dramaturg), Jennifer Wernau (Properties Designer), and Megan Wood (Costume Designer). Metropolis Executive Artistic Director is Joe Keefe, Executive Operations Director is Brookes Ebetsch, Associate Artistic Director is Sabrina Odigie. Metropolis Production Manager of Produced Work is William A. Franz, Assistant Production Manager of Produced Work is Abbie Brenner.

Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

The 2020-2021 Subscription Series at Metropolis continues later this summer with the award-winning, finger snapping revue My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.