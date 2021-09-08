Metropolis Presents An Evening Of Laughs With LADIES NIGHT COMEDY JAM

A quartet of funny female comedians share the stage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's indoor theatre for Ladies Night Comedy Jam October 20, 2021.

Comedians Mary Kate Beck, Maggie Hughes DePalo, Jeanie Doogan, and Katie Meiners share the stage for a night of laughs at the Ladies Night Comedy Jam. Comedy Jam is being taken over by four of Chicago's funniest female stand-up comics all on one stage, all on one night! This show is NOT for women only. These comedians have been making men and women laugh for years, so come to Metropolis for our comedy jamming ladies' night.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Ladies Night Comedy Jam will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.