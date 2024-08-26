News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, the show includes new characters and surprising twists.

By: Aug. 26, 2024
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, "Cinderella," running from September 26 to October 20, 2024.

Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, this enchanting production brings a fresh energy to the classic tale, featuring new characters, surprising twists, and timeless music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III. Tickets range from $24 for students to $49 for A-level seating. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 5 and up, children under 3 will not be permitted.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Ella dreams of escaping the drudgery of a life under her stepmother's thumb, but it seems as if only a miracle can free her. Featuring all the exquisite music from golden age songwriters Rodgers and Hammerstein and a fresh script written by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, this cherished fairytale is infused with a riveting new energy. New characters, surprising twists, and unbeatable classic songs will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatregoers who believe in magic, kindness and the power of possibility.

Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III
New Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein III
Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller

Cast:

  • Molly Bremer as Ella

  • Patrick Johnson as Topher

  • Luke Nowakowski as Jean-Michel

  • Peter Briceño Gertas as Sebastian

  • Korey White as Lord Pinkleton

  • Mitzi Smith as Madame

  • Abbey Loria as Charlotte

  • Maura Fawley as Gabrielle

  • Rachel Carreras as Marie

  • Andrew Baker, Ensemble and understudy for Lord Pinkleton

  • Daniel Hurst, Ensemble and understudy for Sebastian

  • Z Mowry, Ensemble and understudy for Jean-Michel

  • Chelsea Peña, Ensemble and understudy for Gabrielle

  • Rachael Dec, Ensemble and understudy for Charlotte

  • Ciara Jarvis, Ensemble and understudy for Ella

  • Marianne Embree, understudy for Marie and Madame

  • Henry Cartaya, Ensemble

  • Raji Venkat, Ensemble

  • Kylie Tollefson, Ensemble

  • Jenny Couch, Swing and understudy for Ella

  • Beck Hokanson, Swing

  • Morgan Schoenecker, Swing

Creative Team:

  • Director - Johanna Mckenzie Miller

  • Associate Director and Choreographer - Mandy Modic

  • Music Director - Aaron Kaplan

  • Assistant Music Director - Kevin Zhou

  • Stage Manager - Kyle Aschbrenner

  • Assistant Stage Manager - Alexandra Raffini

  • Casting Director - Robin Hughes

  • Intimacy/Violence Director - Samantha Kaufman

  • Scenic Designer - Lauren Nichols

  • Sound Designer - Abbey Nettleton

  • Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer - Taylor Pfenning

  • Assistant Hair & Makeup Designer - Miguel Ramos

  • Props Designer - Barbie Brown

  • Puppets & Special Effects Designer - Patrick McGuire

  • Wardrobe Supervisor - Vera Morici

  • Executive Director and Interim Artistic Director - David Victor

  • Director of Education and Artistic Operations - Tiffany Gates

  • Director of Production - Bill Franz

ASL Interpreted Performance - Thursday, October 3rd
An American Sign Language interpreter will be on stage in view for a select section of
attendees interpreting the book and lyrics into ASL for those who are hard of hearing.

Open Caption Performance - Saturday, October 19th
An open caption system will be used in view for the entire audience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/r-and-h-cinderella/.




