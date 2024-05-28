McAninch Arts Center Unveils 2024-2025 Performance Series Season Featuring Music, Theater & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McAninch Arts Cente has revealed its 2024-2025 Performance Series. “Opening the season with PROUD Tina: 'The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner,' * we've dubbed the season ‘Simply the Best,'” says MAC Director Diana Martinez, “and we think audiences will agree the star-studded lineup lives up to its name – ‘Hairspray' director John Waters, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, Paula Poundstone, MOMIX and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, to name a few.” The season is now available to renewing subscribers. Subscriptions sales for the general public begin June 26. Single-show tickets go on sale July 24.



The MAC's Performance Series season opens with PROUD Tina: "The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner”* preceded by the MAC's free season kick-off party in the lobby that same evening (Sept. 7). Paula Poundstone, a regular panelist on NPR's “Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!,” is next (Sept. 14). MALEVO, “America's Got Talent's” thrilling all-male percussive dance group (Sept. 28) and Capitol Fools, the successor to musical political satirists The Capitol Steps (Sept. 29), completes September's programming.



Additional season highlights include Scott Keo's tribute to Michael Bublé (Oct. 18), “A Conversation with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody” (Nov. 9 & 10), MOMIX's dazzling work of dance, illusion and whimsy “ALICE” (Feb. 2), the mesmerizing YAMATO Japanese taiko drummers (Feb. 23) and a special screening of the movie “Hairspray” with live commentary by Director John Waters (March 16). The MAC's Season continues through May 4.



The season also includes two professional companies in residence – Buffalo Theater Ensemble and New Philharmonic. As previously announced, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble opens their 2024-2025 season with “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious mock-up of modern American politics (press opening Sept. 6); and New Philharmonic opens its 2024-2025 season with “Ravel & Mahler” with guest pianist Winston Choi (Oct. 5-6). This concert also marks Maestro Kirk Muspratt's 20th year and, in his honor, the MAC is hosting a ticketed celebratory dinner following the Oct. 6 matinee performance.





In addition to those professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.

.

* Not associated with the Estate of Tina Turner.

Tickets



Tickets for the MAC's 2024-2025 season are now on sale by subscription to renewing subscribers. Subscriptions go on sale to the general public June 26. Subscribers enjoy discounted tickets and receive special perks and benefits including priority seating, free exchanges, a Fast Pass Lane at concessions, invitations to VIP events, free subscription to West Suburban Living magazine, a 10% discount at the MAC gift shop and more. For more information call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org.



Single show tickets for the MAC's 2024-2025 Performance Series and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic's 2024-2025 productions go on sale at noon July 24 online at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630.942.4000 and in person at the MAC Box Office, 425 Fawell Blvd. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.



About the MAC



McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and a versatile black box Studio Theatre), outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.



The mission of the MAC is to foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org or @AtTheMAC on Facebook and Instagram.



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble: “The Outsider”

by Paul Slade Smith

Directed by Kurt Naebig

Sept. 5-Oct. 6, Press Opening Sept. 6

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.

$44



A timely and hilarious mock-up of modern American politics. Ned Newley is the worst candidate to ever run for office…he has no political instincts and a fear of public speaking. While Ned seems destined to fail, his political consultant sees things differently. “The Outsider” is a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.



Showtime Australia Presents

PROUD Tina: "The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner"*

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 7

$51-$72



Related Special Event: Free Pre-Show Season Kick-Off Party in the MAC Lobby 6:30 p.m.



The MAC's 2024-2025 Performance Series begins with an electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner and her biggest hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. South African-born songstress Caroline Borole performs Turner's powerful vocals backed by a high-octane band and sensational backup singers and dancers in this production from the company that produced “The Greatest Love of All” starring Belinda Davids.

*Not associated with the Estate of Tina Turner.



Paula Poundstone

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 14

$40-$50



Recognized on Comedy Central's list as one of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time, iconic comedian Poundstone returns to the MAC for the first time in more than a decade with her smart and observational humor and spontaneous crowd repertoire. Her razor-sharp wit and impeccable timing make Poundstone a perfect fit as a regular panelist on NPR's #1 show, “Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!”



MALEVO

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 28

$59-$69



MALEVO, who wowed audiences and the judges on Season 11 of “America's Got Talent's” returns to captivate the MAC audience during Hispanic Heritage Month. This thrilling all-male percussive dance group, hailed as the cultural ambassadors of Argentina, pushes Malambo—a traditional Argentine folk dance of great virility and dexterity—beyond its limits with a modern approach, merging it with other dance styles and urban percussion.



Capitol Fools

3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29

$42-$53



The head writer, music director and all-star cast members from the former The Capitol Steps join forces to unite the country one laugh at a time. With their hilarious musical political satire, the Capitol Fools are equal opportunity offenders that provide hilarious entertainment both parties can agree on.



New Philharmonic: “Ravel & Mahler”

Guest Pianist: Winston Choi

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

$57



Ravel's Piano Concerto is considered a colorful tour-de-force composed with the influences of spirituals and jazz. The MAC piano-cam provides every seat an up-close view of the mesmerizing piano mastery of Chicago's virtuoso Winston Choi. Maestro Muspratt conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 1, an epic musical journey overflowing with images of nature, bursting with emotion and ending in triumph. Mahler wrote, “A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything,” and his first symphony meets that ideal. “There doesn't appear to be anything Choi can't play – and with virtuosic panache, to boot” (Chicago Tribune).



Related Special Event: Celebration Dinner, $150

Sunday, Oct. 6 | 5:30p Cocktails 6:30p Dinner

Abbington Banquets, 3S002 Route 53, Glen Ellyn, Ill.



This exclusive event celebrates New Philharmonic and recognizes Maestro Kirk Muspratt for his 20 years as music director and conductor of our award-winning orchestra. Dinner features a four-course meal, special performances by friends and colleagues of Kirk. This is both a fundraiser and celebration of the many years of exquisite music by Maestro Muspratt and New Philharmonic musicians. Price includes a donation to the orchestra.



Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct, 12

$35



This dazzling Mexican folk dance troupe delights audiences with their eye-popping costumes, thrilling dance numbers and beautiful music. Celebrating the rich and vibrant Mexican culture with a performance that is a visual history lesson, this group has been entertaining, inspiring and electrifying audiences for 41 years.



Scott Keo – “The #1 Michael Bublé Tribute Worldwide”

7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18

Tickets: $46-$57



Just in time for Sweetest Day, Scott Keo brings his captivating tribute to Michael Bublé to the MAC. Keo effortlessly brings Bublé's music to life with his velvet voice, showmanship and charisma. As described by Las Vegas' Legends in Concert producer, "Keo sounds so spot on and perfect pitch it's truly amazing."



Electric Avenue – “The 80s MTV Experience”

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26

$46-$57



Performing on the MAC stage for the first time, Electric Avenue recreates every nuance and flavor of the greatest New Wave and Radio Pop hits of the ‘80s. These musicians have been session players with artists including Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Zac Brown Band, Tracy Chapman, Collective Soul, Sister Hazel, Boyz II Men, and more. Delving into their personal stash of vintage synthesizers and rare signal processors, an Electric Avenue show is a true labor of love.



New Philharmonic: “The Best of John Williams 2.0”

7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 & Saturday, Nov. 2; 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3

$57-$67



Following last year's sold-out “John Williams Music Makes the Movie” concerts, New Philharmonic now offers a new program of Williams' work: Oscar-winning favorites from “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park”, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Superman” and more.



Moderated by Their Son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9; 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10

$75-$100



She is an award-winning actress and writer. He is a star of TV, stage and film. Together they share hilarious nuggets of their "uninterrupted togetherness," entertaining millions during the COVID shutdown. “A Conversation with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody” is a live evening of family stories, professional anecdotes, and glimpses into their 40+ years of mostly marital bliss.



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble: “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”

by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

Directed by Connie Canaday Howard

Nov. 14 - Dec. 15, Press Opening Nov. 15 (No show Nov. 28, added 3 p.m. matinee Nov. 30);

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

$44



A follow-up to last season's “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” “The Wickhams” brings a new holiday tale with romance, intrigue and celebration. As the events of Miss Bennet unfold upstairs at Pemberley, during the same celebration the servants below find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has arrived in the middle of the night disrupting holiday preparations – George Wickham, Lydia's incorrigible husband and Mr. Darcy's sworn enemy. Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.

COD College Theater: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens

Adapted by William J. Norris

Directed by Amelia Barrett

7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22; 2 & 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 & Sunday, Nov. 24

$14 Youth | $16 Adult |



Charles Dickens' treasured tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is brought to life by a high-spirited cast of 50 local actors and children. Adapted by William J. Norris for the College Theater department, 70-minute show is the perfect family event to usher in the holiday season.

