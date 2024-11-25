MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Extends at Paramount Theatre Through Late June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paramount’s Million Dollar Quartet has now extended through June 29, 2025 at Paramount’s new Stolp Island Theatre.

Million Dollar Quartet is a three-time Tony Award nominee, including Best Musical, boasting incredible performances of some of the biggest and best songs of all time, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

In cast news, Adam Wesley Brown has joined the company as Carl Perkins and will wear Perkins’ blue suede shoes through December 29. Paramount audiences will recall Brown as Paramount’s original Carl Perkins in its Jeff-nominated Broadway Series production of Million Dollar Quartet in 2017.



Starting in January, Matt McClure will make his Paramount debut, taking over the role of Carl Perkins. McClure is a traveling actor/musician, known for his performances all around the country playing the title role in another famous rock ‘n roll jukebox musical, Buddy Holly in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

McClure will join Paramount’s original Million Dollar Quartet cast members Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Dan Leali as Fluke, Madison Palmer as Dyanne, Sam Pearson as Sam Phillips, Jake Saleh as Brother Jay and Haley Jane Schafer as Marion. Understudies include Michael Kurowski, Roy James Brown, Brian Grey, Jordan Alexander Goulding, Drew Mitchell and Haley Jane Schafer.

Originally extended through Sunday, December 29, following a holiday break December 30 through January 7, 2025, performances of Million Dollar Quartet will pick back up on Wednesday, January 8 and run through June 29, 2025: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets remain just $65.

Comments