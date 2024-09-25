MEDEA MATERIAL Returns to Trap Door Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trap Door Theatre will continue its 31st season of repertory and mainstage combined work with a remount of the Trap Door favorite of Medea Material featuring a new cast of stellar Trap Door ensemble members. Adapted from Heiner Müller’s play by Sarah Tolan-Mee, Medea Material will be directed by Resident Director Max Truax, who directed the original production in 2022.

Medea Material will play October 17th – 26th, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, October 17th, 2024 at 8:00 pm.

The cast includes Caleb Lee Jenkins, Miguel Long, Emily Lotspiech, David Lovejoy, Joan Nahid, Emily Nichelson, Tia Pinson, Manuela Rentea and Hannah Silverman.

The classic story of Medea, told through the lens of music and movement. Nominated for five Jeff Awards in its original run, Medea Material explores Euridepes’ Medea and its surrounding mythology, and engages Müller’s poetry and complex intersectionality in a dancetheatre spectacle.

“I wish I could just tell you to go and let it engulf you with no forethought, warning, or explanation. It does the thing art’s supposed to do—it shows rather than tells.” - Dmitry Samarov, Chicago Reader

“There are many versions of the story of Medea and Jason, but this is one that is unique to the ephemeral experience of the stage.” - Jacob Davis, Around the Town Chicago

The Production Team includes J. Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Guillen (Music Composer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Zsófia Ötvös (Make-Up Designer), Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).

