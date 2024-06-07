Video: Watch 'Let It Go' from the Dutch Production of Disney's FROZEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Vajèn van den Bosch performing 'Let It Go' from the Netherlands production of Disney's Frozen.

The role of Anna is played by musical actress Nienke Latten, who recently played the leading role in the international production REBECCA (Vienna). She previously appeared as Jasmine in ALADDIN (Hamburg & Stuttgart).

Elsa is played by Vajèn van den Bosch. Vajèn previously played leading roles in musicals such as On Your Feet!, Wicked and Les Misérables, and most recently was seen as Jane in the Disney musical Tarzan (Stuttgart). She is also the Dutch voice of Moana in the film of the same name and of Mirabel in Encanto.

The musical tells the story of the two sisters Anna and Elsa, in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle that has fallen into eternal winter due to Elsa's hidden powers. As the cold continues, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can melt a frozen heart.

FROZEN is based on the most successful animated film of all time and features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The script was written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Michael Grandage. The choreography was provided by Rob Ashford. The performance features enchanting costumes and a breathtaking set full of special effects to bring the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle to life. Set and costume design is by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision is by Stephen Oremus, who was also responsible for the arrangements.

The musical is translated into dutch by Erik van Muiswinkel, who previously also translated the Disney musical Aladdin into Dutch and received a Musical Award for 'Best Translation'.

FROZEN premiered on Broadway in March 2018, quickly becoming the biggest musical hit of the season and receiving a prestigious Tony Award® nomination for Best Musical.

The Dutch premiere will take place on June 9, 2024 in the AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen.