Lyric Opera of Chicago and Chicago Opera Theater Join Forces for Free Panel On Two Operas Based On The Same Story

Chicago's two major opera companies – Lyric Opera of Chicago (Lyric) and Chicago Opera Theater (COT) – will join forces for a unique discussion on two operas based on the same source material: Ludwig van Beethoven's only opera Fidelio – to be presented at Lyric from September 26 through October 10, and Ferdinando Paër's opera Leonora – to be presented by COT in its North American Premiere October 1 through October 6.

Hosted by WFMT program host LaRob K. Rafael, the panel will feature the conductors and directors of both productions: Lyric's Music Director Enrique Mazzola and Chief Artistic Administration Officer Matthew Ozawa, alongside Dame Jane Glover and COT General Director Lawrence Edelson. The panel takes place at the First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple-Sanctuary (77 W. Washington St.), Saturday, September 21, 1:00- 2:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public, with advance registration recommended at www.chicagooperatheater.org/freedom.

The discussion begins with an exploration of the true events that inspired the texts of both operas; an incident that took place in France in the 18th century in which a young woman disguised herself as a man under the name of Fidelio to rescue her wrongfully imprisoned husband. It will then move to a reflection on the musical and dramatic choices made by Beethoven in writing Fidelio and Paër in Leonora – and the likeliness of Beethoven being influenced by Paër, whose score he had in his possession while composing Fidelio. The discussion will also consider how this story is being interpreted in the two upcoming productions for Chicago audiences.

“Fidelio, Beethoven's only opera, is demanding, revolutionary, and shockingly relevant. It is a story of hope, self-sacrifice, love, and liberation,” explains Ozawa. “The questions we now ask ourselves are: Who is afflicted by oppression globally? What does shining a light on injustice look like? How is true freedom achieved? I am excited to delve into the piece's history, examine these themes, and ask the questions that will lead us to learn from Leonore's journey and celebrate the power of love and collective action. This visually arresting production that includes the full forces of Lyric's orchestra and chorus, will be an immersive experience that we invite everyone to experience.”

“In considering Paër's lesser-known opera,” Edelson continues, “It is remarkable that there were actually four operas written based on Jean Nicolas Bouilly's 1798 libretto Léonore, ou L'amour conjugal. Paër's Leonora, the second of these operas, is an opera semiseria, juxtaposing serious subject matter with more comic scenes. In addition, unlike in Beethoven's opera, there is no chorus, which further shifts the dynamic of the narrative. I constantly find myself asking, how is it that people can ignore – or even be oblivious to – the political oppression that surrounds them? When I approached Lyric about collaborating on this panel, I was thrilled that Enrique and Matthew so enthusiastically embraced the rare opportunity to look at these two operas side by side with me and Jane. I am excited to not only explore the two very different approaches to this story musically, but also through our different perspectives on bringing it to life on stage.”

About Fidelio

Beethoven's timeless political thriller Fidelio, not seen at Lyric in 20 years, will feature Mazzola's approach to Beethoven's powerful score. This title is directed by Matthew Ozawa, the first Asian mainstage director at Lyric whose work includes Don Quichotte in the 2016/17 Season and Nabucco in the 2015/16 Season. Ozawa's new-to-Chicago production, previously staged at San Francisco Opera (2021) and Canadian Opera Company (2023), is praised as “transformative… a thoughtful examination of how we strive for the ideals of justice and freedom” (Toronto Star). Sung in German with projected English titles, Fidelio runs Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 29 at 2:00 PM, Wednesday October 2 at 2:00 PM, Saturday October 5 at 7:30 PM, and Thursday October 10 at 7:00 PM, at the Lyric Opera House (20 N. Wacker Dr.), with tickets starting at $42 on lyricopera.org.

About Leonora

Premiered in 1804, Leonora is a classical Italian opera composed by Ferdinando Paër (1771-1839) to a libretto by Giuseppe Maria Foppa and Giacomo Cinti. A leading figure in the musical life of Paris, Paër gave voice lessons to soprano Giuditta Pasta, composition lessons to the young Franz Liszt, and he was responsible for introducing Chopin and Bellini in the most important salons of the French capital. Beethoven had a high opinion of Paër, once jesting that the funeral march in Achille was so fine he "would have to compose it.” Chicago Opera Theater's production of Leonora will be the first fully staged production in the world to use the new critical edition of the score recently prepared by publisher Bärenreiter. Leonora is Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30 PM, Friday, October 4 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 6 at 3:00 PM at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Ave.). Tickets start at $50 with discounts available for subscribers, groups, and students and can be purchased at chicagooperatheater.org.

About Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to redefining what it means to experience great opera. The company is driven to deliver consistently excellent artistry through innovative, relevant, celebratory programming that engages and energizes new and traditional audiences. Under the leadership of Interim General Director Elizabeth Hurley, Lyric's Executive Leadership Team, and Music Director Enrique Mazzola, Lyric is dedicated to reflecting, and drawing strength from, the diversity of Chicago. Lyric offers, through innovation, collaboration, and evolving learning opportunities, ever-more exciting, accessible, and thought-provoking audience and community experiences. We also stand committed to training the artists of the future, through The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center; and to becoming increasingly diverse across our audiences, staff, programming, and artists — magnifying the welcoming pull of our art form, our company, and our city. Through the timeless power of voice, the splendor of a great orchestra and chorus, theater, dance, design, and truly magnificent stagecraft, Lyric is devoted to immersing audiences in worlds both familiar and unexpected, creating shared experiences that resonate long after the curtain comes down. For more information on Lyric's upcoming 2024/25 Season, visit lyricopera.org/newseason.

About Chicago Opera Theater

Chicago Opera Theater is a company laser-focused on living its values of expanding the tradition of opera as a living art form and supporting artists who are defining the future of opera; deepening appreciation for the breadth and depth of operatic storytelling by producing important works from throughout history that are new to Chicago audiences; increasing access to opera for audiences of all ages; and following through on commitments to equity and access – behind the scenes, on the stage, and in the audience. Since its founding in 1973, COT has grown from a grassroots community-based company to a national leader in an increasingly vibrant, diverse, and forward-looking art form. COT has staged over 160 operas, including over 90 Chicago premieres and 50 operas by American composers. COT is led by Edlis Neeson General Director Lawrence Edelson who was appointed in 2023. The Vanguard Initiative, founded in 2018, is COT's fully comprehensive program for composers ready to delve into the world of opera. This immersive two-year residency includes participation in all COT productions, sessions with top industry leaders, extensive study of repertoire and vocal writing, and direct insight into administrative and other behind-the-scenes processes, culminating with the development of a full-length opera commissioned by the company. The program is guided and overseen by former COT Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya, with Composer Advisors Jake Heggie, Kamala Sankaram, and Gene Scheer. The program is made possible with leadership support from the Mellon Foundation. The 2024/25 Vanguard Composers are Carlos R. Carrillo (second year) and Aaron Israel Levin (first year). For more information on Chicago Opera Theater productions, visit chicagooperatheater.org/.

