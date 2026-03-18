Lyric Opera of Chicago Elects Five New Members Board of Directors

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Lyric Opera of Chicago is welcoming to its Board five nationally recognized leaders whose expertise in music, arts, business, law, and civic life strengthens the company’s national profile while reinforcing its roots in Chicago.

Billy Corgan, Edmund Lester, Suzanne Mulshine, John Sabl, and Michael Strautmanis were unanimously elected by the Board. Together, they bring a rare combination of professional achievement, leadership, and civic engagement, reflecting Lyric’s stature as one of the nation’s premier opera companies and its enduring connection to Chicago’s cultural and civic life.

is best known as the founder and frontman of the Grammy Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins. A defining voice in alternative rock, Corgan recently collaborated with Lyric Opera of Chicago on the world premiere of A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark Diamond certified Smashing Pumpkins double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Presented at the Lyric Opera House, the production brought Corgan together with the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus in a sweeping sonic and visual experience featuring new orchestral arrangements of the era-defining work, drawing international attention and critical acclaim for its bold fusion of rock and opera.

In addition to his influential career as a musician and songwriter, Corgan is also a producer, poet, entrepreneur, and podcast host. His solo recordings include TheFutureEmbrace, Aegea, Ogilala, and Cotillions, and he has collaborated with numerous artists across genres while contributing music to film soundtracks including Ransom, Stigmata, and Spun. A Chicago native, Corgan is the owner of Madame ZuZu’s Tea House in Highland Park and serves as owner and president of the National Wrestling Alliance, along as the host and creative force behind his podcast The Magnificent Others. Through his creative work and entrepreneurial ventures, he remains a prominent voice in arts and culture while also supporting animal welfare organizations including PAWS Chicago.

Edmund Lester

is Senior Vice President and Regional Marketing Executive for U.S. Bank, where he helps identify and develop new business opportunities while strengthening relationships across industries throughout the Midwest. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Lester spent more than two decades with Wells Fargo and nearly 18 years with Bank of America in corporate and commercial banking.

A Chicago native and graduate of Northwestern University, Lester has long supported the arts, previously serving on Lyric’s Guild Board and as a longtime subscriber. He is also active with the Art Institute of Chicago through the Antiquarian Society and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the University Club of Chicago.

Suzanne Mulshine

is a Chicago business leader, attorney, and longtime supporter of the arts. She previously served as President and General Counsel of Welsh, Inc., a multistate diversified petroleum and food service company, and later as President of Welsh Holdings. Earlier in her career, she served as corporate counsel with Phillips Petroleum Company.

Mulshine has been an active member of the Women’s Board of Lyric Opera of Chicago since 2018 and has helped lead several of the company’s signature fundraising initiatives, including serving as Chair of the 2025/26 Opening Gala, Chair of the 2024 Civic Night, and Vice Chair of the 2023 Wine Auction. In addition to her support of Lyric, Mulshine is a dedicated advocate for education and community development, serving on the Advisory Board of the Alliance for Catholic Education and supporting philanthropic initiatives focused on literacy, youth development, and leadership in underserved communities. She continues to champion cultural access and support for Chicago’s leading arts institutions.

John Sabl

is Senior Counsel at Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC, where he specializes in mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, and complex transactions. He spent much of his career as a corporate and securities partner at Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago and later served as General Counsel of Anzu Partners LLC, a venture capital investment firm, handling investment transactions, fund formation, governance, and financing matters. Sabl also served as head transactional attorney for the City of Chicago, supervising approximately 40 attorneys on major transactions, and as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of CNO Financial, Inc.

He is a trustee of Rush University Medical Center, serving as Vice Chair of the Investment Committee and Chair of the Neuroscience Advisory Council, and is a member of the governing board of Rush University. Sabl is also a member of the boards of Arts Club of Chicago and the Business Council of The Goodman Theatre. He holds degrees from Stanford University and Stanford Law School and resides in Chicago.

Michael Strautmanis

serves as The Obama Foundation’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, helping lead strategy to extend President and Mrs. Obama’s legacy through the development of the Obama Presidential Center and civic engagement programming in Chicago. Through community affairs, government relations, strategic partnerships, and digital storytelling, he works to advance the Foundation’s impact in Chicago and support the next generation of civic leaders. He also leads the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, President Obama’s initiative supporting safe, healthy, and opportunity-rich communities for boys and young men of color. Before joining The Obama Foundation, Strautmanis spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., working across the White House, federal agencies, and Congress. He served in the Obama White House as Chief of Staff to Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and later led corporate social responsibility initiatives at The Walt Disney Company.

An active member of Chicago’s civic community, Strautmanis serves on the boards of the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative, the Billie Jean King Leadership Institute, the Illinois Finance Authority, Headspace Health, and Next Street. He received his bachelor’s degree and J.D. from the University of Illinois.

These newly elected members join a distinguished group of leaders on Lyric’s Board of Directors and begin their terms immediately.

