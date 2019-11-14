Live Love Shop Rogers Park Rebate Program Will Kick Off on November 30

The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance (RPBA) announces a community-wide, month-long holiday celebration with its annual Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program, kicking off on Small Business Saturday, November 30, and running through December 31. Dozens of unique independent businesses from the diverse Rogers Park neighborhood will offer special discounts and promotions, with celebratory holiday events throughout the month. On November 30, shoppers are encouraged to stop by the neighborhood's Small Business Saturday Welcome Station at R Public House (1508 W. Jarvis) from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to pick up a list of special offers of the day, a shopping bag filled with giveaways, and a free coffee or pastry.

Live Love Shop Rogers Park offers rebates to shoppers who patronize any independently owned businesses from the entire Rogers Park neighborhood (north to Howard St, South to Devon Ave, and west to Ridge Blvd) during the holiday season. From Saturday, November 30 through Monday, December 31, customers who shop at four or more independently owned Rogers Park businesses are eligible for a rebate based on the total amount spent. Those who collect $100 or more in receipts will receive a $25 rebate, and those with receipts totaling $150 or more will receive a $50 rebate. Full rebate details and an official form are available for download now at rpba.org/live-love-shop or at the RPBA office (1448 W. Morse Avenue).

In addition, the following businesses are offering specials and discounts on Small Business Saturday (November 30), all of which are eligible for the rebate program: Archie's Café, Audio Archeology, Bark Place, ChiTown Magpie, Lakeside Treasures, Nodd Pottery, North Loft Yoga, Picnic Wine & Provisions, Pub 626, R Public House, Rogers Park Art Gallery, Rogers Park Provisions, Smack Dab, South of the Border, Susan Hat, Taste Food & Wine, The Leather Archives & Museum, Third Coast Comics, Urban Tables, and V-Tone Fitness. For the first time this year, several participating businesses will donate a percentage of their Small Business Saturday sales to a local Rogers Park nonprofit or charity. A list of participating businesses with their discounts and selected charities can be found at rpba.org.



During Live Love Shop Rogers Park, festive holiday events are being held across the Rogers Park community throughout the month, all of which are eligible for the rebate program, including the following:

Small Business Saturday Welcome Station



November 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

at R Public House, 1508 W. Jarvis

Hosted by the nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance, this is the starting point for Small Business Saturday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Shoppers can pick up a list of participating businesses and their special offers, a shopping bag filled with giveaways, and a free coffee or pastry to start the day. All purchases made at Small Business Saturday participating businesses are eligible for the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Holiday Open House



Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

at Rogers Park Art Gallery, 6902 N. Glenwood Ave.

Open House with live music, refreshments, and 10% off selected art. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Small Business Saturday Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

at Picnic Wine and Provisions, 7301 N. Sheridan Rd.

A local artists bazaar to shop artworks directly from local artists along with Picnic's large selection of commissioned works. Entertainment and specials will be available throughout the day, including mulled wine, soups, sandwiches and quantity wine purchases (10% off 6 bottles, and 15% off a case). All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

First Friday Gallery Exhibit



Friday, December 6, 2019, 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

at Picnic Wine & Provisions, 7303 N. Sheridan Rd.

Display of new artworks in Picnic's gallery. The month of December will present a collaboration between various artists. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Shop Jarvis Square



Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

at multiple locations around the intersection of Jarvis and Greenview

An annual holiday shopping bazaar featuring over 30 artist and artisan vendor booths located in multiple business venues that also offer food, beverage and gifts. Participating businesses include Theater Above the Law, Charmers Cafe, Jarvis Pottery, Lakeside Treasures, Poitin Stil, R Public House, Rogers Park Historical Society, and Taste Food and Wine. All purchases made at Shop Jarvis Square are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

The Bark Place 11th Annual Pet Pictures with Santa



Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Rogers Park Social, 6920 N. Glenwood Ave.

Organized by The Bark Place, this event provides an opportunity to have pet photos taken with Santa for the holiday family photos. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

"Holiday Heels" BYOB Sassy Heels Dance Class



Saturday, December 7, 2019, 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

at Glenwood Dance Studio, 7017 N. Glenwood Ave.

Learn a sassy Holiday Heels dance routine at this BYOB dance class. The event includes a 90-minute heels class followed by a dance party. Snacks and soft drinks are provided. For dancers of all levels, aged 21 and up, and dancing without heels is also welcome. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Live Music Saturdays



Saturday, December 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

at Picnic Wine & Provisions, 7301 N. Sheridan Rd.

Live music on every Saturday in December. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Spirit Stroll



Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2:00 - 6:30 p.m.

at Rogers Park Social, 6920 N. Glenwood Ave.

Co-sponsors Rogers Park Provisions, Rogers Park Social, and Lifeline Theatre invite you to stroll our locations in the famous cobblestone arts district and sample over 60 different spirits - all while supporting the 501(c)3 nonprofit Lifeline Theatre! 100% of Holiday Spirit Stroll ticket proceeds and 10% of all purchases from Rogers Park Provisions will be donated to Lifeline Theatre's art, education, community, and accessibility programs. Snacks are provided. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Dramatic Staged Reading



Monday, December 9, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

at Picnic Wine & Provisions, 7303 N. Sheridan Rd.

A special dramatic reading that is the second of a new monthly series, using local actors and showcasing various theatrical productions and new works. This will be a holiday reading and is free for the public. Wine by the glass and a limited deli menu will be available for purchase. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Ugly Sweater Party



Monday, December 9, 2019, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

at Picnic Wine & Provisions, 7303 N. Sheridan Rd.

Organized by Theatre Above the Law, this event will provide a Santa picture booth, entertainment, an ugly sweater making station, wine, beer and finger foods. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

The Xmas War II



Friday - Saturday, December 13 - 14 and 20 - 21, 2019

at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

A two-week only Christmas play, written by Scott OKen and directed by Matt Engle. A sequel to The Factory Theater's first holiday extravaganza in 2018, The Xmas War: A Christmas Play. Tickets are $10 only, and all purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Christmas Cookie Exchange



Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

at R Public House, 1509 W. Jarvis Ave.

Participants who sign up for this event are welcome to bring their home-baked cookies in exchange for others'. Those who bring ten dozens of the same cookies (nine festively packaged with six cookies each, and one dozen for tastings), can taste others' home-baked cookies, and take home nine dozens of their favorites to share over the holidays. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Sunday, December 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

at Rogers Park Art Gallery, 6902 N. Glenwood Ave.

Last minute holiday gift shopping party with 10 % discounts and refreshments. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

New Year's Eve Party



Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

at Theatre Above the Law, 1439 W. Jarvis, and Jarvis Square Pottery, 1443 W. Jarvis

Enjoy a rotation of live music and live comedy at both venues all night until the year 2020 begins. A BYOB event. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.

New Year's Eve Celebration



Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

at R Public House, 1509 W. Jarvis Ave.

The community-driven pub will celebrate the UK's New Year at 6 p.m. with a special menu, and the local New Year at midnight with DJs. All purchases are eligible to enter the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program.





