Lifeline Theatre Will Present JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

Lifeline Theatre brings their first MainStage production of the 2024-25 season to the stage with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol. Tom Mula’s holiday tale is presented as a one-man show, starring Lifeline ensemble member Phil Timberlake.

In Dickens’ Christmas Carol, Scrooge gets a chance to amend his ways, but we never find out what happened to his partner, Jacob Marley. Audiences can find out at Lifeline Theatre’s production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, a one-man show written by Goodman Theatre’s own Scrooge, Tom Mula, and performed by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline Ensemble member, Phil Timberlake. This holiday tale features one actor, nineteen characters and two hours of good cheer.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

By Tom Mula

Performed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Phil Timberlake

November 29 – December 22, 2024

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: November 29 – December 1

(Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.)

Regular Run: December 6 – December 22

(Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.)

ABOUT LIFELINE THEATRE

Lifeline Theatre is located at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Lifeline is easily accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/buses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave, lot located on the corner of Albion and Bosworth). Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.

Founded in 1982, Lifeline Theatre is known for staging innovative adaptations of great works of fiction as well as commissioning original work. In 1987, Lifeline Theatre added KidSeries plays for children and families, and has been producing full seasons of programming for both adults and children ever since. Over the course of its forty-two seasons, Lifeline Theatre has made not only an indelible mark on the Chicago theater scene, but an invaluable contribution to the theater world at large. Lifeline’s dedicated artistic ensemble has developed one hundred and forty-six world premiere literary adaptations and original plays, nearly forty of which have had a life beyond their Lifeline premieres, with over three hundred subsequent productions spread across over forty U.S. states, six Canadian provinces, plus productions in England, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, and Guatemala. Additionally, four scripts developed at Lifeline Theatre have gone on to U.S. national tours, and over a dozen have been published. Lifeline Theatre has garnered a total of fifty-three Jeff Awards (Equity and Non-Equity), including sixteen for New Adaptation, New Musical, or New Work.

