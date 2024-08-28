Liam Cullagh And 'My Momma Told Me' Podcast Come To The Den Theatre In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced Liam Cullagh will be performing on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 7:15 p.m., and ‘MY MOMMA TOLD ME’ Podcast will be taping a live show on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout October, including Chris Redd on October 4 - 5, George Civeris and Sam Taggert’s Straightiolab Podcast on October 6 (date changed since the previous announcement), Ryan Sickler: Live & Alive on October 11 - 12, Fahim Anward on October 18, Nataly Aukar on October 20, Annie Lederman and October 23, Learnmore Jonasi on October 24, Samuel Comroe on 26, Clint Coley on October 27, Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show on October 30, and a newly added show on October 31 with Adam Ray.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Liam Cullagh

Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Liam Cullagh is a standup comedian, actor, and writer from Massachusetts. Liam started doing standup in Boston when he was 18 and now performs in LA. His comedy sketches have amassed millions of views online and is one half of the popular sketch group Almost Friday TV.

My Momma Told Me Podcast

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

In this podcast, comedians Langston Kerman and David Gborie take a deep dive into some of the most exciting, groundbreaking, and sometimes problematic Black conspiracy theories amongst themselves and guests. We will talk about silly conspiracies. We will talk about scary conspiracies. We will talk about conspiracies we learned from that uncle who used to wear jeans when he went swimming in the public pool. And we’ll talk about everything in-between. It's My Momma Told Me – a podcast executively produced by Will Ferrell and the Big Money Players and iHeartPodcast Networks.

Comments