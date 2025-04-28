Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast of AMELIE Chicago Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions invites you to spend the summer in Paris (Montmartre, to be exact), as it kicks off its 2025 Season with the Chicago premiere of Amélie, the charming tale of young woman and the fantastical world of whimsy and romance that surrounds her.

Amélie will play July 17 – September 28, 2025 in the Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. The entire Chopin basement, including the lobby, bar and cafe, will envelop audiences in Amélie's journey. Tickets are currently on sale at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/AmelieChicago.

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, Amélie is directed by Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by T.J. Anderson and Anna Wegener, book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé.

The Chicago premiere of this whimsical romance will be led by Aurora Penapacker as Amélie Poulain. The eccentric world that swirls around her includes Todd Aulwurm (Hipolito Jeunet, Elton John), Lucas Burr (Blind Beggar), Rachel Carreras (Amandine Poulain, Philomene de Noirpois), Sonia Goldberg (Gina Wells), Sam Hook (Lucien Villeparisis), Mizha Lee Overn (Georgette Cornuel, Sylvie Legrandin), Jon Patrick Penick (Collignon, Julien Dufayel), Quinn Rigg (Joseph Cottard, Fluffy Poulain), Samantha Ringor (Suzanne Sacripant), Kelan M. Smith (Raphael Poulain, Bretodeau) and Peter Stielstra (Nino Quincampoix). This talented ensemble will also portray a range of Parisians, tourists, customers and reporters who frequent the streets, cafes, sex shops and photo booths of Montmartre. Swings include Joel Arreola, Hailey Brisard, Elliot Esquivel, Neill Kelly, Andrew Lund and Melanie VItaterna.

About the Production:

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Director Derek Van Barham comments, “Get ready to fall head over heels for this charming jewel box of a musical! The world of this show is just so much fun, and so perfect for our eccentric and idiosyncratic space. Amélie Poulain reminds us to focus on goodness and to look for love wherever we can. Whether a fan of the beloved cult movie or coming to this whimsical tale for the first time, there's something tasty, touching and tantalizing for everyone in this wild and whimsical show.”

The Production Team includes G “Max” Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Syd Genco (Make-up Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Coordinator), Quinn Simmons (Associate Choreographer), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager) and Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager).

