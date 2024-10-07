Kerfuffle Announces Cast And Crew For World Premiere Production Of BOOKSWORMS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kerfuffle, Chicago's only children's theatre company dedicated exclusively to creating performances for very young children aged 0-6 years old, has announced the cast and crew for the world premiere production of Bookworms.

Bookworms is a highly visual and multi-sensory play intentionally designed for children ages 3-6 with their caregivers. Written by Jeff Sachs and directed by Jamie Macpherson, Bookworms combines storytelling, movement, and puppetry. As audiences are welcomed by The Storyteller into a typical library story time, something strange starts to happen. The stories are not how The Storyteller remembers them! The mischievous bookworms take audiences to Beyond The Bookshelves where they help restore the stories. Bookworms will open Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Harold Washington Library's Family Fun Day after a preview on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Sulzer Regional Library. The play will tour libraries, schools, and children's museums throughout Chicagoland and Nebraska until December 7, 2024.

The cast features Josh Bernaski as a Puppeteer, Shea Lee as a Puppeteer, Yongwoo Park as the Musician, and Michael-Ellen "Mikey" Walden as the Storyteller. Serena Collins will serve as the Understudy for the production.

The Production Team includes Kelly Joyce Fielder (Poster Art), Amy Gilman (Scenic & Properties Design), Rich Goss (Puppet Design), Ashley Laverty (Dramaturg), Miranda "MT" Taylor (Stage Manager), and Jade Zhang (Costume Design).

Kerfuffle's Managing director and playwright of Bookworms, Jeff Sachs believes libraries are a place of wonder. "The library was one of the first places I walked to by myself," says Sachs. "It's a place where you can escape to a new world, with new characters, and new adventures while staying perfectly safe in a comfy chair."

Tickets are free for audience members though Kerfuffle encourages families to pre-register. Audiences can register for tickets at https://www.kerfuffletvy.com/bookworms

