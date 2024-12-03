Kenneth Lonergan's LOBBY HERO To Get Revival At Shattered Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shattered Globe Theatre’s first production of 2025, Lobby Hero runs January 24-March 1 at Theater Wit. Shattered Globe Artistic Producer Nate Santana directs Lonergan’s.

Charm, romance and humor abound in the 2001 comedic masterpiece Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Manchester by the Sea.

﻿It’s the graveyard shift at a mid-rise apartment lobby in Manhattan. A rudderless security guard, his demanding supervisor, a rookie cop, and her self-centered partner are forced to navigate the question of whether doing the wrong thing for the right reason can ever be justified. Confronting complex moral dilemmas, their choices reveal the blurred lines between right and wrong.

“These characters all live in a world of light and shadow as they chase their dreams,” said director Nate Santana. “Filled with irreverence and sincerity, charm and ugliness, heart and animosity, two opposing ideas often show up at the same time, in the same place, with the same person, asking each to wrestle with the idea that both could possibly be true. When they look in the mirror what will they see? And what will they accept about themselves as they figure out what kind of person they want to be?”

Shattered Globe’s new take on Lonergan’s dark comedy features SGT Ensemble Member Adam Schulmerich as Bill, and three Chicago actors all making their Shattered Globe debuts: Emma Jo Boyden as Dawn, Elliot Esquivel as Jeff and Terence Sims as William. The Production Team includes José Manuel Díaz-Soto (set designer), Uriel Gomez (Costume Designer), Ellie Fey (lighting designer) Mariah Bennett (props designer) Chris Kriz (sound designer) Sammi Grant (dialect coach) Julia Farrell Diefenbach (dramaturgy) Isabelle Valet (assistant stage manager) Lucy Whipp (production manager) Ronald Hale (technical director) and Tina Jach (production stage manager).

The first preview of Lobby Hero, Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m., is Pay-What-You-Can. Previews continue Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m, and Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m. Previews are $10-$25. Press opening is Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. No show Friday, January 31. Performances run through March 1: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. There’s an added 3 p.m. matinee on closing day, Saturday, March 1. Performances are $15-$52. For group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are $10-$52. Purchase tickets online at SGTheatre.org, call the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or purchase in person at Theater Wit.

Access: Theater Wit is wheelchair accessible, and all patrons with disability needs are invited to purchase $20 access tickets with the code “ACCESS20” at Theater Wit’s checkout page. Please email boxoffice@theaterwit.org to ensure we can reserve the right seat for your access needs. Please do not use this code if you do not require these services. Go to SGTheatre.org and see the Accessible Ticketing info to find out about our Waived Ticket Program.

Assisted Listening Devices are available for all performances.

Audio Description and a Touch Tour will be offered on Friday, February 21. The Touch Tour begins at 6:15 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Open Captions will be provided at the 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, January 23.

Visit SGTheatre.org for more information, including content warnings, news of special events, accessible and waived ticket programs.

