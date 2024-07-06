Kari K. Steele And Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon To Host Community Service Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cook County residents are invited to join Kari K. Steele, President of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD), and Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon for a Community Service Day on Saturday, July 27, 2024. The event will take place at 3039B W. 159th St., Markham, IL 60428, starting at 9:00 AM and running until 12:00 PM.

The Community Service Day aims to bring together residents, local leaders, and volunteers to engage in various activities designed to improve the local environment and strengthen community bonds. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of service projects, including neighborhood clean-ups, tree planting, and educational workshops focused on sustainability and water conservation.

Kari K. Steele, a dedicated public servant with a strong background in environmental stewardship, is looking forward to the event. "Community Service Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together and make a tangible difference in our neighborhoods," Steele said. "It's a chance to not only improve our environment but also to educate residents on the importance of sustainability and how they can contribute to a healthier, greener Cook County."

Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon, known for her commitment to community engagement and advocacy, echoed Steele's sentiments. "I'm excited to see our community come together for this event," Gordon stated. "By working together, we can create positive change and build a stronger, more connected community. I encourage everyone to join us and be a part of this important day of service."

The event will also feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including face painting, games, and informational booths from local organizations. Participants will be provided with refreshments and all necessary materials for the service projects.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and lend a hand in making a difference. Whether you're looking to give back, learn more about environmental conservation, or simply spend a day with your neighbors, Community Service Day promises to be a rewarding experience for all involved.

For more information about the event, or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact the office of Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon or visit the MWRD website.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: 3039B W. 159th St., Markham, IL 60428

