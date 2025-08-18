JOFFREY AT THE HARRIS: MATTERS OF THE HEART to Premiere at Harris Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance will present Joffrey at the Harris: Matters of the Heart this November as part of its 2025–26 Harris Theater Presents season. The program will feature The Joffrey Ballet performing new works by acclaimed choreographers Chanel da Silva and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa in a two-act evening exploring themes of love and resilience.

Audiences will see the World Premiere of da Silva’s Wabash & You, a Chicago-set love story featuring live on-stage accompaniment by funk band The Main Squeeze. The program will also include the Midwest debut of Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings (2024), inspired by the life and art of Frida Kahlo, set to a score by UK-based ballet composer Peter Salem, and performed by the Chicago Philharmonic.

Joffrey at the Harris: Matters of the Heart will run November 6–9, 2025, with five performances only at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street:

Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 PM

Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 8, at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 2:00 PM

Single tickets start at $46 (including service charges) and are available at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312.334.7777. ASL interpretation and Audio Description will be offered at the Saturday, Nov. 8 matinee.

The program is generously supported by Conagra Brands Foundation, Patricia A. Kenney and Gregory J. O’Leary, Courtney C. Shea, and Penelope R. Steiner, with additional support from Merrillyn J. Kosier and James F. Kinoshita and Mr. and Mrs. Alejandro Silva. Leadership support for the Harris Theater Presents season is provided by the Irving Harris Foundation and Joan W. Harris, Abby McCormick