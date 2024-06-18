JAZZIN' JULY Programming at Davenports to Include A Sing Off Contest, Jeannie Tanner, and Anne & Mark Burnell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret celebrates Jazzin In July with several jazz performances, in addition to their lineup of many other musical offerings.

The $1000 Sing-Off is Chicago's newest talent contest, produced by Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. The Jazz Vocalist Sing-Off will take place July 10th/17th/24th. Each week, three judges will award a $1000 first prize, $500 second prize, and a $250 third prize. These competitions will take place in the cabaret room of Davenport's, beginning at 8:00pm. July's competition will be hosted by Daryl Nitz & Andrew Blendermann, also with 3 judges. Admission is $10 for both audience members and participants. Singers will receive a voucher for one drink. All other audience are encouraged to purchase drinks with their servers. Winners are determined by audience voting, judges' ranking, and participants' talent fit for an upcoming Davenport's Showcase." July's winner will be cast in a September 6 & 7 show "Sarah & Dinah: A Centennial Celebration." Visit the Davenport's website https://www.davenportspianobar.com/sing-off for the details and rules.

Also part of the Jazzin' July at Davenport's series is acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jeannie Tanner. Jeannie will be performing in the front room on Wednesday July 3, 10 and 31 at 7:30pm. Davenport's is also offering a special Jeannie Martini Special for $6 in her honor. Recently seen on WGN Midday Show, "Jeannie Tanner is a triple-threat Chicago singer-trumpeter-composer - Tanner probably couldn't play an unmusical phrase if she wanted to," praised the Chicago Tribune.

An award-winning composer with 8 Grammy considered albums, 5 ASCAP composer award, she was elected to the Chicago Grammy Board of Directors in 2023. Jeannie's music has been used for many TV/film projects including Single Ladies (VH1 - produced by Queen Latifah), Real Wives of Beverly Hills (BRAVO), NFL Kickoff (FOX), Days of Our Lives (NBC) and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Her music has been featured in many Hallmark movies and in Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings. For more information, visit: jeannietanner.com.

National Jazz radio favorites and one of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell perform CELEBRATING 30 YEARS on Friday, July 19th at 8pm. which commemorates their 30 years of being married and making music together. The show will feature songs and stories from their debut album Little Things We Do Together, to their current project, which shall be revealed! Performed with their clever arrangements that breathes new life with their fresh and exciting delivery, that makes each song sound brand new. Tickets are $30/2 drink minimum.

The release of their critically acclaimed CD Two for The Road became an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations across the country including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, and appeared on WGN Radio's After Hours with Rick Kogan. The album's second single Peppermint Tea was named one of the "Top 40s Blues + Singles" of 2022" by UK's Blues Blues. Anne and Mark's newest single, THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY continues their inventive style that Jazz Weekly said "keeps it fun and funky" while praising their "clever interpretations." Visit BurnellMusic.com for more information.

Visit DavenportsPianoBar.com for information on these and all musical events at Wicker Park's premier music venue.

