Improv Playhouse to Present DRACULA Staged Radio Drama

This October, prepare for a thrilling theatrical experience as Improv Playhouse presents Dracula, the iconic Bram Stoker novel brought to life as a staged radio drama using the original 1938 Orson Welles script. Performances will take place on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at Improv Playhouse Theater, located at 735 N. Milwaukee in Libertyville, IL.

Directed by Improv Playhouse Founder David Brian Stuart, this production pays homage to the golden age of radio. Welles' little-known hour-long radio adaptation of Dracula was originally broadcast on July 11, 1938, just months before his (in)famous War of the Worlds broadcast. "This adaptation is by far the closest to the original novel," says Stuart. "The radio drama format allows the audience to immerse themselves fully in the tension and terror that Stoker crafted in his story, while maintaining the suspenseful atmosphere that Welles masterfully brought to life."



The production features an exciting cast of local talent. Daniel Plumhoff of Gurnee steps into the role of the sinister Count Dracula, a dream role he's been eager to take on. "It's been a lifelong ambition to portray Dracula. There are so many layers to this character," says Plumhoff. Sharing the stage with him is his father, Stephen Plumhoff, a veteran of Improv Playhouse productions, who plays Dr. Seward, one of Dracula's principal adversaries. "Playing Dracula's enemy is especially fun since my son is Dracula! We always get along great-now I get the chance to 'take him down' on stage!" adds Stephen with a smile. Other standout cast members include Mia Hirschel (Lake Zurich, AFTRA-SAG) as Mina, Susan Kries (Vernon Hills) as Lucy, Egon Schein (Libertyville) as Van Helsing, Dan Ness (Palatine) as Harker, Ted Rafferty (Schaumburg) as the captain of the ill-fated Demeter, and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich), rounding out the ensemble.

A Nostalgic Radio Drama Experience

Improv Playhouse's Radio Players recreate the magic of live radio theater, where sound effects and voice acting conjure a vivid world in the audience's imagination. "The story is presented through diary entries and newspaper clippings, just like the original novel," says Stuart. "With meticulously timed sound effects, we transport the audience back to a time when radio dramas captivated listeners across the nation." Stuart adds, "The genius of Welles' adaptation lies in its ability to leave the audience in suspense, wondering what will happen next. It's pure 'theater of the mind.' And I promise, no spoilers here-you'll have to join us to see how it all unfolds."

Halloween Fun for the Whole Family

In keeping with the festive Halloween spirit, Improv Playhouse will offer treats and surprises throughout the evening. Guests arriving in costume at the door will receive $2 off their cash ticket price, making it a fun-filled night for all ages. "It's going to be a family-friendly evening of clean, spooky fun," says Stuart. "Unlike Orson Welles, who both directed and played Dracula in the original production, I'll stick to directing and leave the spine-tingling performance to our talented cast." Performance Schedule and Ticket Information are Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 PM, Pre-sale: $17.50 (Adults), $15.00 (Seniors 65+), $7.50 (Students), At the door: $20.00 (All Adults), $10.00 (Students), $2 off for those in costume at the door! This is a family-friendly show.

To purchase tickets, visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529. Improv Playhouse has been a cornerstone of the Libertyville arts community for over 25 years, offering high-quality performances, education, and entertainment. Dedicated to "Entertain, Educate, Elevate," Improv Playhouse continues to push the boundaries of creative theater and enrich the lives of its audience through dynamic programming.

