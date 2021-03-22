Illinois Wesleyan University School Of Theatre Arts Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Illinois Wesleyan University's virtual production of Songs For A New World begins streaming this weekend on Friday, March 26th and continues throughout the weekend until Sunday, March 28th at 11:45 p.m.

The show stars an expanded cast of eight including Angie Cornwell, Lauren Taylor, Mike Jostes, Olivia Herlein, Michael McNeela, Alexis Jones, Trey Ehrhart, and Justine Dacres. The creative team includes Nole Jones (Director), Charles Berggren (Music Director), Saul Nache (Vocal Director), Andy Taylor (Scenic Designer), Ely Kleinsmith (Lighting Director), Stephanie Farina (Sound Designer), and Constantine Elliot (Costume Designer).

For streaming tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47224

For more information visit: https://www.iwu.edu/theatre/season/

Songs For A New World is the first musical created by acclaimed composer Jason Robert Brown, and examines the difficult choices we all face in the moments when our lives suddenly change, and how we survive and overcome in the face of that momentous change. With a stunning score that combines elements of Broadway, gospel, jazz, and R&B, Songs For A New World presents the stories of a diverse array of characters all in the midst of their own moment of decision - contending with an unexpected pregnancy, escaping an unhappy marriage, or even fleeing religious persecution. As our country and our world attempt to grapple with a deadly pandemic, a climate crisis, racial injustice, and political upheaval, this powerful and hopeful exploration of how it feels to stand on the precipice of a new world feels more resonant than ever.