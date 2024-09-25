Illinois Arts Council Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Creative Accelerator Fund Guidelines And Application

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Illinois Arts Council has announced the release of the Creative Accelerator Fund (CAF). As part of IAC's Bold New Changes, the Creative Accelerator Fund provides crucial support to artists with a goal of strengthening the creative workforce that composes a significant portion of Illinois' economic activity.

CAF recognizes and supports the vital role that artists play as builders and innovators in their communities. By investing in their practice and professional growth, the fund not only enriches the lives of artists but also encourages broader community engagement and investment leading to a vibrant cultural landscape and fostering connections among residents.

“Grant programs like the Creative Accelerator Fund give artists the breathing room necessary to focus on creating art that we all can benefit from, building a stronger cultural landscape across the state of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “IAC's support of our state's artists is an important function of creating a robust and accessible art scene that can inspire future generations of artists and enrich our state's residents as a whole.”

“The Creative Accelerator Fund's focus on providing direct support for creative entrepreneurs highlights the importance of investing in artistic practices, which can ultimately strengthen the cultural fabric of Illinois. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem for artists, not only do you enhance the local economy, but you also create opportunities for collaboration and community growth,” says IAC Board Chair, Nora Daley.

The Creative Accelerator Fund (CAF) will provide 130 artists with a flexible $10,000 taxable award. IAC anticipates a large response to this application and will determine recipients by randomized selection. Each IAC region has its own allocation, and recipients will be selected from the applications submitted in that region. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Says IAC Executive Director, Joshua Davis-Ruperto, "Illinois artists are the quintessential entrepreneurs, blending creativity with business acumen. They invest in their craft, manage their own brand, drive innovation, and all while contributing uniquely to the economy and culture of Illinois. I'm excited to launch a granting opportunity that speaks to the unique needs of these small businesses."

To be eligible, individual artists must demonstrate an active and sustained practice, be age 21 or older, be established as an Illinois resident and not currently enrolled full-time at a college or university in any undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral program. All applications must be submitted via the applicant's IAC Salesforce account.

IAC staff will conduct one Creative Accelerator Fund webinar on Friday, October 4th at noon to discuss the application process. Participation requires advance registration. A recorded version of the webinar with transcripts will be made available on the Creative Accelerator Fund webpage.

The IAC will also host three “Drop-In'' sessions. Drop-in sessions are one-hour sessions where participants may ask questions of the Program Staff and get answers in real time. Drop-ins do not require pre-registration. Simply click the link at the time of the meeting to join the call via WebEx.

Visit the Creative Accelerator Fund webpage for details. For questions, please contact your Regional Program Director.

Comments