IACA Announces FY22 Artist Residency Grant

The Illinois Arts Council Agency has announced the opening of the Fiscal Year 2022 Short-term Artists Residencies (StARTS) grant program. There is no hard deadline date for this program, applications will be accepted until funds are fully committed or by May 15, 2022, for activities occurring through August 31, 2022. Applications must be received by the IACA no less than 8 weeks prior to the project starting date.

StArts provides support to eligible Illinois not-for-profit organizations, schools, and school districts for short term residencies focused on hands-on learning experiences conducted by Illinois artists, companies, or ensembles.

For complete information and guidelines please visit: http://www.arts.illinois.gov/starts-program-short-term-artists-residencies

The IACA has updated the guidelines for this program. Please read the guidelines carefully and reach out to the Program Director with any questions.

For further information about the program email Jerome Grand at jerome.grand@illinois.gov. Important to note is the New Online Grant System IACA launched earlier this year:

The online grant system will manage applications, grant agreements, and reports for all grant programs.

The new system was developed in Salesforce. If you have applied within the past 5 years you were sent an email in January linking you to the account we create for you in the new system. If you need this email resent to you please email iac.info@illinois.gov.

If you are a new applicant please create an account in the system: arts-illinois.force.com

More information on this new online system can be found on our website, including a user manual.

To help you navigate the new system there is a webinar recording done earlier this year. Other Open Deadline Grants For information about other IACA grants, including the open deadline grants for Artstour & Live Music and Individual Artist Support grants, visit Illinois Arts Council Agency Grants at: https://arts.illinois.gov/grants-programs.