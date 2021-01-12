Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

On Monday, Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship announced the complete list of 2020 scholarship recipients. President Ann Hoenig and members of the board are proud to announce over $25,000 in scholarships have been awarded to twelve deserving theatre artists from across the nation.

The 2020 Scholarship recipients include Rodd Cyrus (Juilliard), Mel Golliday (Juilliard), Anthony E. LoGrande (Wagner College), Persida (Peri) Macinic (University of Michigan), Solana Oliver (DePaul), Agata Pacia (DePaul), Anthony Richardson (Juilliard), Charlette San Juan (Columbia College Chicago), Chris Silvestri (Juilliard), Benjamin Stanford (University of Utah), Alaina Surgener (Juilliard), Matthew Elijah Webb (Yale).

The 2020 class of scholarship recipients includes actors, playwrights, and designers. Many scholars chose to use the funds for self-tape equipment such as ring lights, backdrops, and tripods. Peri Macinic, a University of Michigan senior planning to graduate in May of 2021 with a BFA in Theatrical Design and Production, used the funds "to invest in good quality sewing equipment and supplies. It has been a long-time goal to buy a serger which will help garments look more professional and ensure seams."

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre industry, HTAS has remained deeply dedicated to supporting artists at different stages of their career in Theatre Arts. HTAS strives to recognize that even the most talented young artists might never get the recognition they deserve because of lack of financial resources. In 2021, HTAS will offer scholarships to artists during this uncertain time as a continued commitment to support the power of theatre.