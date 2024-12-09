Highland Park Players Perform FINDING NEMO KIDS in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highland Park Players will present the newly released musical, Disney’s FINDING NEMO Kids, running February 8th through February 22nd at the Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park. Performances are February 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 at 10:00 am, 11:30 am, and 1:30 pm.

“I am so excited to bring Finding Nemo to the stage with Highland Park Players,” says director/choreographer Jeri Hart. “I love working with young performers. Their talent and enthusiasm is sure to bring joy to audiences of all ages!”

The production stars Brielle Horwitch (Nemo), Bobby Schaefer (Marlin), Kylie Kaplan (Dory), Portia Chaimson (Sheldon/Gurgle), Vivian Davis (Sheldon’s Parent/Nigel), Camil Duliman (Bruce/Gil), Evan Fenton (Squirt), Ari Gerdes (Professor Ray/Crush), Campbell Hinsley (Tad/Bubbles), Mateo Martinez (Chum/Bloat), Lexi Tabachow (Pearl’s Parent/Peach), Roxie Tabachow (Pearl), and Henry Tilghman (Tad’s Parent/Anchor).

The Production Team includes Jacob Cohen (Producer/PR), Jeri Hart (Director/Choreographer), Aaron Kaplan (Music Director), Carol Lee Wax (Producing Advisor), Christopher Finch (Costume/Prop/Set Designer), Richard Neumann (Sound Designer), Bee Wold (Production Assistant), Sarah Tilford (Marketing), and Sydney Cowie (Tickets).

“The Highland Park Players are excited to be presenting this spectacular production that is going to be not only interactive but for kids BY kids,” says Jacob Cohen, Producer. “The Players, a non-profit dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through exceptional theatre, are Highland Park’s longest-standing theatre company. The 2025 season of HOPE is kicking off with Disney’s FINDING NEMO Kids, The Hunchback of Notre Dame in CONCERT (March), and closing with the four-time Tony Award winning production, RENT (July).”

