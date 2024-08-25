High Concept Labs Anniversary Party To Raise Funds For Artistic Exploration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



High Concept Labs (HCL), an artist residency and support program, will presenting the HCL 15th Anniversary Party as part of a year-long anniversary celebration featuring artist-driven and community-focused events across the city. The party will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Public Works Gallery (2141 W North Ave). Each ticket sale supports the HCL Anniversary Campaign and accessible residency programs that help artists thrive by providing time and space to ideate, iterate, risk-take, and collaborate.

High Concept Labs is throwing this party and inviting everyone, both new and long-time supporters of the organization, to this evening of exploration, collaboration, and celebration in recognition of fifteen years of advocacy for genre-defying artistic projects

Creative attire is encouraged: Party-goers are invited to make the pop-up photo studio their first stop. Photographer Jovan Landry will be on hand through 8pm to capture fun and festive portraits. In addition to enjoying drinks and light bites, and learning more about the history and future of HCL, avery r. young will take the stage. Embracing the mission to bring visibility to the creative process, avery r. young will perform a spontaneous composition for a new score in development that intersects language, sound, and the city's history.

There will be a silent auction that includes artwork, cultural experiences, and home goods, including artwork by Katie Chung and Brittney Leeanne Williams. Plus, throughout the evening, Regina Martinez (aka selective listening) will be spinning vinyl and inspiring folks to galvanize on the dance floor and find joy through movement.

This event builds on HCL's history of bringing artists and audiences together around the creative process. Funds raised from ticket sales, auction bids, and the sale of commemorative merchandise, designed by Jasjyot Singh Hans, will support the organization's goal to raise $125,000 to increase the organization's pipeline and support capabilities for a robust and diverse range of artists and projects.



To purchase tickets or learn more about HCL's 15-Year Anniversary full event schedule, fundraising campaign, and artist services, go to highconceptlabs.org

ABOUT HIGH CONCEPT LABS

Founded in 2009, High Concept Labs (HCL) is a Chicago-based artist residency and support program that strengthens the creative sector by providing accessible residency programs for artists across disciplines interested in experimentation, discovery, exchange, and risk. Through these residencies, HCL meets artists where they are while promoting visibility for the creative process and advocating for critical investment across every stage in the development of new work. Learn more at highconceptlabs.org.

Comments