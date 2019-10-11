Hell in a Handbag's Announces Annual Benefit THE RIP NELSON CELEBRITY ROAST

Hell in a Handbag Productions' presents its annual benefit, THE RIP NELSON CELEBRITY ROAST on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6 - 11 pm at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets ($75 in advance) are currently available at www.handbagproductions.org (via Brown Paper Tickets) or by calling (800) 838-3006.

The stars - dead and alive - are coming out in droves to roast everyone's favorite Hollywood has-been, Rip Nelson (Ed Jones*), described as a mash-up of Paul Lynde, Charles Nelson Reilly and Rip Taylor. The celebrity line-up includes Lucille Ball (David Cerda*), Bette Midler (Caitlin Jackson*), Liza Minnelli (Alexa Castelvecchi), Doug Henning (David Lipschutz*) and Dame Maggie Smith herself (Danne Taylor*). The star-studded evening also includes a full course of your favorite TV dinner-style comfort foods by Chef's Joey Chiapetta and Adam Ordish with hearty helpings of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and other favorites, desserts from Bubbie's kitchen (Nancy Lipschutz) and refreshments, plus games, raffles, silent auctions and a few surprises.

All proceeds benefit Hell in a Handbag Productions, Chicago's leading camp and parody theater company.

PHOTO CREDIT: Ed Jones as everyone's favorite Hollywood has-been, Rip Nelson. Photo by Rick Aguilar Studios.





