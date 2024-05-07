34th Annual RHYTHM WORLD to Take Place in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



34th Annual RHYTHM WORLD will take place JULY 12 - 21 at DuSable Museum, Jazz Showcase, Studebaker Theater.

10 days and nights of rhythmic nirvana unfold when Chicago's International Festival of American Tap presents ground shaking performances and a wide array of education programs featuring a dozen extraordinary artists from around Chicago and the globe. This year's itinerate ensemble includes many of Chicago's finest foot drummers: CHRP's Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor, CHRP Founder Lane Alexander, Flourish Dance Director Martin Bronson and National Heritage honoree Reggio "The Hoofer" McLaughlin. Esteemed guest artists include Broadway stars Derick K. Grant and Karissa Royster, virtuosic concert artists Jason Janas, Cartier Williams, Sarah Savelli and Anthony Morigerato as well as international guests Naomi Funaki (Japan) and Melissa Almaguer (Mexico).

Rhythm World features free and affordable concerts at four iconic Chicago venues including the Black Legislators Theater at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center July 14, the iconic Jazz Showcase July 16 and the exquisitely renovated Studebaker Theater July 17 and 19. Education programs will take place in the Fine Arts Building Annex in Chicago's South Loop.

Concerts at the DuSable Museum and Studebaker Theater are free thanks to generous support by the Chicago Free for All Fund at The Chicago Community Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and Philip and Marsha Dowd.

Free concerts require advance reservations.

Complete Information and Reservation Links: https://www.chicagotap.org/rhythm-world

