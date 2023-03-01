Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER

Performances run March 23 – April 30, 2023 at The Chopin Theatre.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Hell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 21st season with the Chicago premiere of I Promised Myself to Live Faster, an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, featuring text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron, originally created and conceived by Pig Iron Theatre Company and directed by JD Caudill*. I Promised Myself to Live Faster will play March 23 - April 30, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/825817 or handbagproductions.org. The press opening is Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Robert Williams* with Kim Boler, Taylor Dalton, Lolly Extract, Emmanuel Ramirez and Ben Stacy. Understudies include Connar Brown, Andres Coronado, Abbey Demorow, Ashley Graham, Rebecca Husk, Brian Knall, Michael Christopher Radford and Scott Sawa.

This space epic tells the tale of our reluctant hero Tim (Robert Williams*) who's been put through an emotional ringer these past few months. Tim's life takes a radical turn when an order of intergalactic nuns charge him with a quest: retrieve the Holy Gay Flame from the clutches of the evil emperor to save the race of Homosexuals and restore the balance of power in the universe. Once Tim is captured by the fabulously androgynous Ah-Ni (David Cerda*), Tim goes places he never dreamed in this ridiculous and delirious allegorical adventure.

The production team includes Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic Designer), Beth Laske-Miller and Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designers), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Bren Coombs (Props Designer), Jamal Howard (Choreographer), Lolly Extract/ Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Designer and Puppetry), Sydney Genco* (Make-up Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wigs Designer), Carly Belle Cason (Violence Designer), Spencer Douglas Clark (Intimacy Designer), Leo Batutis and Scott Sawa (Assistant Directors), Rowan Doe (Technical Director), Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager) and Ashby Amory (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Masking is recommended, but not required. COVID guidelines may change in accordance with public health guidelines.

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member




The Countdown To Lyric Opera Of Chicagos Wine Auction 2023 Begins Photo
The Countdown To Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Wine Auction 2023 Begins
After a five year hiatus, Lyric Opera of Chicago is back this Spring with Wine Auction 2023, on May 13. Named a 'Top Charity Wine Auction' by Wine Spectator Magazine, the famed event is returning with its most lavish year yet, with all proceeds from making a profound contribution to Lyric's ability to present the joy of live performance through the wonder of grand opera.
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre
Get a first look at footage of Big Fish at Marriott Theatre starring Alexander Gemignani and more.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March Photo
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March
The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Casting Announced For First Floor Theaters HATEFUCK at The Den Theatre Photo
Casting Announced For First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK at The Den Theatre
First Floor Theater will conclude its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza's Kilroys'-lauded hit Hatefuck, directed by Arti Ishak, playing May 5 – June 10, 2023 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott TheatreVideo: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre
February 28, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Big Fish at Marriott Theatre starring Alexander Gemignani and more.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in MarchThe Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March
February 28, 2023

The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Casting Announced For First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK at The Den TheatreCasting Announced For First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK at The Den Theatre
February 28, 2023

First Floor Theater will conclude its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza's Kilroys'-lauded hit Hatefuck, directed by Arti Ishak, playing May 5 – June 10, 2023 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.
The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Dan Perlman On The Heath Mainstage This AprilThe Den Theatre Announces Comedian Dan Perlman On The Heath Mainstage This April
February 27, 2023

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Dan Perlman, playing three stand-up performances on April 7 & 8, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Launches VIP Ticket PackageBLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Launches VIP Ticket Package
February 27, 2023

Launching just in time for spring break season, Blue Man Group Chicago is offering audiences a chance to experience the iconic entertainment phenomenon like never before with new VIP ticket packages.
share