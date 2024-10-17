Goodman Theatre's 47th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals for the 47th annual production of A Christmas Carol, are underway. Acclaimed Chicago artist Jessica Thebus returns for her fifth season directing a 34-member all-Chicago cast that stars Christopher Donahue in his first year as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with other local favorites new to the production—Kate Fry (Narrator), Anthony Irons (Bob Cratchit), Bri Sudia (Ghost of Christmas Present) and more. As Alternate Scrooge, Austin Tichenor steps into the miserly businessman's shoes for 10 performances.

A new Tiny Tim this year—Ava Rose Doty (last seen as Young Tommy in The Who's TOMMY) is joined by young performers Isabel Ackerman, Viva Boresi, Annabel Finch, Xavier Irons and Henry Lombardo. A complete cast list appears below. A Christmas Carol is on stage November 16 – December 30 (opening night is Sunday, November 24 at 7pm). Tickets ($25 - $149; subject to change) are on sale at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by phone at 312.443.3800. Visit the website for performance dates when Tichenor will appear as Scrooge. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of PNC (Major Corporate Sponsor) and Abbott Fund (Corporate Sponsor Partner).

“Building the world of A Christmas Carol, which is a true Chicago tradition, is like weaving a quilt,” said Director Jessica Thebus. “The fabric is strong, and the pattern is familiar, but details can be added to keep it fresh and new. With actors bringing their own stories and experiences to the quilt in unpredictable ways, I'm excited to see what emerges this year.”

Businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption in a tale with a “first-rate cast and marvelous staging (that) shines merry and bright" (Chicago Sun-Times). Now in its fifth decade, A Christmas Carol is “still the best Christmas story ever told” (Time Out Chicago) and a signature event of the Chicago holiday season with a star-studded history that includes stage and screen notables like Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES AT GOODMAN THEATRE

Touch Tour* and Audio-Described Performance: Saturday, December 7, 12:30pm Touch Tour; 2pm performance – The action/text is audibly enhanced for patrons via headset.

ASL-Interpreted Performance: Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm – Professional ASL interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Open-Captioned Performance: Sunday, December 15 at 2pm – An LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

Spanish-Subtitled Performance: Sunday, December 15 at 7pm – An LED sign presents Spanish-translated dialogue in sync with the performance.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Saturday, December 29 at 2pm – Sensory-friendly/relaxed performances are designed to create a performing arts experience that is intended for patrons who have autism or other social, cognitive and physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities and their families.

Visit Goodmantheatre.org/Access for more information about Goodman Theatre's accessibility efforts.

