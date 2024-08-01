Garrett Clayton to Perform at THE BIG GAY CABARET SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Big Gay Cabaret is a monthly series at Venus Cabaret Theater, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Tickets are available at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com.

The Big Gay Cabaret focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent. The Cabaret will feature well known singers, drag performers, comedians, musicians and more.

Thursday/Friday September 26 & 27 at 8pm and Sunday September 29 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Garrett Clayton: From Hero to Villain. Spend an evening with Teen Beach Movie's Garrett Clayton as he sings, dances and celebrates his journey from innocent ingenue to out and proud villain! Including fan favorite hits from Hairspray, King Cobra, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and more, this limited-engagement experience is not to be missed!

Garrett Clayton is an actor, singer, and dancer best known for his leading role in the hit Disney Channel franchise films "Teen Beach Movie" and "Teen Beach 2," as well as for starring alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, and Harvey Fierstein as Link Larkin in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" In an exciting and edgy turn for Clayton, he also starred as the lead of indie feature "King Cobra" - a true crime thriller that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to incredible reviews - opposite James Franco, Christian Slater, and Alicia Silverstone. Clayton also worked alongside Emile Hirsch in the indie film "Peel," as well as opposite Nicolas Cage in "Between Worlds." Additionally, he appeared in numerous episodes of Freeform's "The Fosters," and starred in horror film "Don't Hang Up" with Gregg Sulkin, which premiered at the LA Film Festival. More recently, Clayton appeared in "The Mattachine Family," "The Letter Men" (a short that premiered at Tribeca in 2022), and as pop star Dustin Lumberlake in the live-action reboot of Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which premiered on Paramount+ in the spring of 2022. Raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, Clayton performed in regional theater productions of "High School Musical 2," "Peter Pan," and "Beauty and the Beast" before moving to Hollywood. No stranger to the stage, he has starred in several pantos and musical parodies, including as Dustin/Steve in "Stranger Things: A Musical Parody," as well as in "IT: A Musical Parody" in the lead role of Pennywise the Clown-the latter of which he won an OVATION Award for which later moved to Off Broadway October 2023 to rave reviews. Clayton also shared the stage with entertainment legends Al Pacino and Judith Light in the play "God Looked Away" at The Pasadena Playhouse, which told the story of the final days of famed playwright Tennessee Williams. Following wrapping the lead role in indie film "Reach," which took a serious look at depression in young people, Clayton came out as openly gay in 2018. He continues to be an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and cohosted a weekly Spotify Live show with his husband titled "A Gay in the Life," in which he provided a safe space for listeners to discuss important queer issues, pop culture, and politics, and also interviewed prominent queer individuals and allies. Online, Clayton has garnered over 7 million followers across numerous platforms, and he also has a new music album in the works in collaboration with several seasoned songwriters and producers from New York and Nashville.

