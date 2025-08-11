 tracking pixel
GHOST FETUS to be Presented at Trap Door's Trap Open Series

Performances will run from September 11th – 27th, 2025.

Trap Door Theatre wil open its 32nd season with a World Premiere presented with the Trap Open Series: Ghost Fetus, written by Chicago playwright Suz Evans and directed by Anna Klos. Ghost Fetus will play September 11th – 27th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. 

A ghost seeking revenge. A church caught in its own contradictions. Two queer teens reckoning with faith, fear, and desire. Anna Klos and Suz Evans bring you a haunting, hilarious, and heartfelt piece like no other.

The cast features Jenn Geiger (Craig), Tia Pinson (Ghost Fetus), Lolo Ramos (Whitney), Gus Thomas (Aaron), and Jacqui Touchet (Sarah Jane).




